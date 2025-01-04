First among equals

Kia India caused quite a sensation when it literally stormed the market with its offering of Seltos and later the Sonet. These mass-market SUVs really shook up the market, and the company updated both these models recently to keep up with the times and introduce even more innovative features. Even though the company recently reintroduced the popular Carnival luxury MPV in the market along with flagship EV offerings, it is the new Syros that has really made the market sit up and take notice. The name Syros originates from a Greek island whose inhabitants are a really contented lot of people leading an idyllic life.

While some may argue that the sub-4-metre compact SUV market is indeed crowded with Kia’s own Sonet and a bevvy of other competitors, the Syros brings a refreshing air of change. The Syros, which is based on the strengthened K1 platform, combines cutting-edge innovations with adaptability to satisfy the demands of tech-savvy explorers and urban drivers. Along with features, such as a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS with 16-Autonoumus Safety Features, the model offers the first in-segment rear sliding, reclining, and ventilated seats.

The Syros' exterior perfectly combines striking style with practical adaptability, embodying Kia's "Opposites United" philosophy. Kia's distinctive starmap LED lighting draws attention to its eye-catching design. Its dominating road presence is further enhanced by the unique Kia Signature Digital Tiger Face, and its dynamic and unique appeal is further enhanced by its R17 (43.66 cm) Crystal Cut alloy rims, streamlined door handles, puddle lamps with Kia logo projection, and muscular curves.