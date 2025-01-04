First among equals

Kia India caused quite a sensation when it literally stormed the market with its offering of Seltos and later the Sonet. These mass-market SUVs really shook up the market, and the company updated both these models recently to keep up with the times and introduce even more innovative features. Even though the company recently reintroduced the popular Carnival luxury MPV in the market along with flagship EV offerings, it is the new Syros that has really made the market sit up and take notice. The name Syros originates from a Greek island whose inhabitants are a really contented lot of people leading an idyllic life.
While some may argue that the sub-4-metre compact SUV market is indeed crowded with Kia’s own Sonet and a bevvy of other competitors, the Syros brings a refreshing air of change. The Syros, which is based on the strengthened K1 platform, combines cutting-edge innovations with adaptability to satisfy the demands of tech-savvy explorers and urban drivers. Along with features, such as a dual-pane panoramic sunroof and Level 2 ADAS with 16-Autonoumus Safety Features, the model offers the first in-segment rear sliding, reclining, and ventilated seats.
The Syros' exterior perfectly combines striking style with practical adaptability, embodying Kia's "Opposites United" philosophy. Kia's distinctive starmap LED lighting draws attention to its eye-catching design. Its dominating road presence is further enhanced by the unique Kia Signature Digital Tiger Face, and its dynamic and unique appeal is further enhanced by its R17 (43.66 cm) Crystal Cut alloy rims, streamlined door handles, puddle lamps with Kia logo projection, and muscular curves.
The Syros cabin offers a redesigned interior experience with a 2,550mm wheelbase and first-in-class 60:40 split rear seats that slide and recline to allow for flexible trunk capacity. Comfort and adaptability are redefined by the front and rear ventilated seats. A 30-inch Trinity Panoramic Display panel, with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, enables drivers to easily access their favourite media and apps. You also get Over-the-Air (OTA) software upgrades, which automatically updates 22 controllers. You also get a smartphone wireless charger and a Harman Kardon Premium 8 Speaker Sound System.
The vehicle is constructed on the reinforced K1 platform with 16 automated driving aids, which include Forward Collision Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist, 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor, and Smart Cruise Control with Stop and Go, making driving safer and easier. In order to maximise securitythe vehicle is also outfitted with 20 standard high-safety features, including Electronic Stability Control, Hill Start Assist control, six airbags, Vehicle Stability Management, and Electric Parking Brake with Auto Hold.
Two engine options are offered: a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel with 116 PS and 250 Nm of torque, and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol engine with 120 PS of power with 172 Nm of torque. Both engines come with manual and automatic transmissions. Right now, no prices have been disclosed, but the vehicle is officially supposed to be launched at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Show, with deliveries commencing late February/early March.