Timeless Elegance: Iconic cars owned by Indian royals

Indian princes and maharajas of the pre-independence era were renowned for their extravagant lifestyles and love for luxury. Among their many indulgences, iconic cars held a special place. These rulers had a penchant for the finest automobiles of their time, often customising them to suit their unique tastes and requirements. Here’s a look at some of the most iconic cars owned by Indian royalty, showcasing their opulence and love for grandeur.

Rolls-Royce was the ultimate status symbol for Indian princes. The Maharaja of Mysore, Krishna Raja Wadiyar IV, was one of the earliest patrons of the brand, owning several exquisite models, including the iconic Silver Ghost.

The Maharaja of Patiala also owned a fleet of Rolls-Royces, many of which were customised with gold-plated fittings, making them one-of-a-kind masterpieces. Another legendary story involves the Maharaja of Alwar, who bought multiple Rolls-Royces after being insulted by a salesman, using them to collect garbage to prove a point.

Known as one of the most exclusive cars ever made, the Bugatti Type 41 Royale was owned by the Maharaja of Patiala. With its massive size, unparalleled craftsmanship, and limited production, the Royale symbolised unmatched luxury. The car’s presence in the royal garage showcased the Maharaja’s eye for rarity and innovation.

The Maharaja of Baroda, Pratap Singh Gaekwad, owned a custom-built Delahaye 175, an extraordinary car featuring flamboyant curves, a sleek design, and hand-painted details. Designed for showcasing wealth and taste, this car was often seen during royal processions and state events.