Range Rover SV Masara Edition debuts in India
Range Rover continues to lead the way for luxury, modernity and bespoke personalisation with its latest creation inspired by India: The Range Rover SV Masāra Edition. An exclusive and limited-edition masterpiece crafted specifically for India; Range Rover SV Masāra Edition is inspired by majestic Himalayan blue sapphires.
All you need to know about Range Rover SV Masara Edition
This extraordinary edition is limited to just 12 examples worldwide, making it a true collector's piece. Following the debut of the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, it further solidifies Range Rover's commitment to delivering bespoke luxury and exclusivity to discerning Indian clientele.
The name Masāra has its origin in Sanskrit, to truly reflect its connection with the Indian culture. Range Rover’s SV Bespoke personalization team carefully curated a unique combination of design elements, including the luxurious deep satin blue exterior colour that takes inspiration from the unique sapphires found in the Himalayan region and the soft but deep tones of the blue mountainous region. The opulent blue exterior is complimented by the bespoke finish pack of silver chrome and the warm tones of Corinthian Bronze. The colour effect is extended to the roof and mirror caps, and the car comes with 23’’ oblivion 1077 diamond turned wheels with gloss dark grey contrast and black callipers.
The interior of Range Rover SV Masāra Edition epitomises SV Bespoke luxury and craftsmanship. It combines the luxurious Liberty Blue Leather with the lighter Perlino Leather to create a Bespoke split that is brought together by the bright noble chrome jewellery accents and white ceramic. Sweeping throughout the interior is the light cream ash Burr Veneer, bringing in natural texture and radiance. Custom details on the Masāra Edition include Bespoke paint, accents, wheels, new unique and exclusive embroidered seats with personalized scatter cushions and SV Bespoke branded tread plates with ‘Masāra Edition’ and ‘1 of 12’ designation.
Additionally, the SUV comes with fully reclinable seats that provide optimal comfort in the rear of the long wheelbase Range Rover SV Masāra Edition. A powered club table, deployable cupholders and a refrigerated compartment complete with SV etched glassware further add to the exclusivity of the SV Signature Suite.
Powered by a 4.4-litre V8 petrol engine that delivers 606 bhp of power and 750 Nm of torque, the Masāra Edition is priced at ₹ 5 crores (ex-showroom).