Range Rover SV Masara Edition debuts in India

Range Rover continues to lead the way for luxury, modernity and bespoke personalisation with its latest creation inspired by India: The Range Rover SV Masāra Edition. An exclusive and limited-edition masterpiece crafted specifically for India; Range Rover SV Masāra Edition is inspired by majestic Himalayan blue sapphires.

All you need to know about Range Rover SV Masara Edition

This extraordinary edition is limited to just 12 examples worldwide, making it a true collector's piece. Following the debut of the Range Rover SV Ranthambore Edition, it further solidifies Range Rover's commitment to delivering bespoke luxury and exclusivity to discerning Indian clientele.

The name Masāra has its origin in Sanskrit, to truly reflect its connection with the Indian culture. Range Rover’s SV Bespoke personalization team carefully curated a unique combination of design elements, including the luxurious deep satin blue exterior colour that takes inspiration from the unique sapphires found in the Himalayan region and the soft but deep tones of the blue mountainous region. The opulent blue exterior is complimented by the bespoke finish pack of silver chrome and the warm tones of Corinthian Bronze. The colour effect is extended to the roof and mirror caps, and the car comes with 23’’ oblivion 1077 diamond turned wheels with gloss dark grey contrast and black callipers.