Hyundai India introduces ALCAZAR Corporate variants

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has announced significant enhancements to its premium SUV, Hyundai ALCAZAR. In a move to further elevate the value proposition for customers, the company has introduced a new Corporate variant in the Diesel powertrain with voice enabled smart Panoramic Sunroof. Available with both 6-speed Manual and 6-speed Automatic transmission options, the Hyundai ALCAZAR Corporate variant caters to the evolving Indian customer aspirations.

All you need to know about ALCAZAR Corporate variants

Additionally, HMIL has expanded automatic transmission variants in the ALCAZAR by introducing the 7-speed DCT (Dual Clutch Transmission) in the ALCAZAR Prestige Petrol variant, offering enhanced driving convenience and responsiveness for customers who prefer an automatic experience at an accessible price.

The ALCAZAR Diesel Corporate variants start at INR 17,86,700 while the Prestige DCT Petrol starts at INR 18,63,700.