Hyundai Motor India Limited onboards Pankaj Tripathi as its new Brand Ambassador

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) is proud to announce the onboarding of acclaimed actor Pankaj Tripathi as its new brand ambassador. Known for his versatility and grounded charm, Pankaj Tripathi perfectly embodies HMIL’s values of reliability, authenticity and a deep-rooted connection with India’s diverse audience.
This strategic partnership marks a new chapter in HMIL’s journey to resonate more meaningfully with Indian customers and craft experiences that move with the spirit of India.
With a legacy of innovation and trust, HMIL has long been a household name in India. Onboarding Pankaj Tripathi as part of HMIL family aligns with the brand’s vision of strengthening its emotional connect with the people of India, while also adding a touch of star power. With this association, HMIL further strengthens its ambassador lineup that already includes iconic personalities.
This association promises to add a new dimension to the brand’s narrative, one that speaks not just through machines, but through emotions, honesty and a shared sense of purpose. Pankaj Tripathi brings with him a sense of dependability and real-world relatability that mirrors HMIL’s commitment to offering products that are not just technologically advanced, but also deeply humane in their appeal.