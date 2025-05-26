Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra is Audi India's latest brand ambassador

Double-Olympic medalist Javelin thrower and global sports icon, Neeraj Chopra whose historic javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympic Games captured the nation’s imagination, now partners with Audi India. The partnership celebrates the shared values between the athlete and the brand - world-class performance, explosive speed and iconic stature.

“At Audi, we stand for those who push boundaries - those who are not just defined by performance, but by the relentless pursuit of excellence. Neeraj Chopra is the embodiment of that spirit. Determined and iconic, his journey from ambition to achievement mirrors Audi’s progressive DNA. His focus, speed, and unmatched performance make him a natural extension of our brand - a symbol of what it means to lead, not follow,” said Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head, Audi India.

The association not only celebrates an icon of Indian sport but also signals Audi’s commitment to aligning with individuals who champion innovation, resilience, and evolution. Neeraj’s progressive approach to training and relentless quest to refine his performance make him a perfect fit for Audi’s evolving journey.