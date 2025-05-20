HERO Motorsports team off to a strong start at the South African Safari Rally 2025

The rally flagged off with a short 9 km Prologue that saw Tobias Ebster, Ross Branch and Nacho Cornejo crossing the finish line with the 8th, 9th and 14th overall fastest times respectively. Meanwhile, Tobias, the current Rally 2 championship leader, finished with the 3rd fastest time in his category, earning himself a favourable starting position for tomorrow’s first official stage.

Branch, the reigning 2024 FIM World Champion and a national icon in Southern Africa, is racing on a very familiar terrain. Fondly known as the “Kalahari Ferrari,” the Botswanan hero who hails from his country capital, Gaborone, is determined to recover valuable time and points in his home race after a tough start to the season.