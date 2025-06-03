LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie: The ultimate hypercar, now a model

The model, which promises to deliver an exciting and unique building experience for automotive enthusiasts and LEGO fans alike, has been unveiled as part of a wider collaboration between LEGO Technic and Gameloft Asphalt Legends UNITE gaming platform. As part of the partnership, gamers will now be able to play both the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the LEGO version in game.

The Valkyrie is more than just a sports car, it’s the world’s most extreme hypercar that was born for the road but bred from the track. Using Formula One® technology, the car is the result of a creative coming together between Adrian Newey, who has since joined Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team, and Aston Martin.