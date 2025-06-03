LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie: The ultimate hypercar, now a model

Aston Martin and the LEGO Group have unveiled their latest collaboration: the LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie. The set provides a high-octane combination of automotive excellence and LEGO build brilliance which has been designed to capture the groundbreaking engineering and design of Aston Martin’s most impressive and extreme hypercar.
The model, which promises to deliver an exciting and unique building experience for automotive enthusiasts and LEGO fans alike, has been unveiled as part of a wider collaboration between LEGO Technic and Gameloft Asphalt Legends UNITE gaming platform. As part of the partnership, gamers will now be able to play both the Aston Martin Valkyrie and the LEGO version in game.
The Valkyrie is more than just a sports car, it’s the world’s most extreme hypercar that was born for the road but bred from the track. Using Formula One® technology, the car is the result of a creative coming together between Adrian Newey, who has since joined Aston Martin Aramco Formula One™ Team, and Aston Martin.
Aston Martin Valkyrie represents a remarkable journey in engineering to make the impossible, possible. With radical aerodynamics, space-age engineering and outlandish speed, Valkyrie is the closest experience to an F1 racing car that is possible in a road-legal car, with a 0-100 km/h time of just 2.5 seconds and 1,125 bhp.
Inspired by the marque’s ultimate hypercar, the more than 700-piece LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie boasts an aerodynamic design and the iconic Podium Green livery that sports car fans will love. With functional gullwing doors, steering controlled by a top-mounted lever, and a detailed V12 engine with moving pistons and a working differential, this is more than just a model—it’s a celebration of Aston Martin’s impressive feat of aerodynamics and engineering.
The LEGO Technic Aston Martin Valkyrie is available worldwide now