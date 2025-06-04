Hyundai Motor India limited enhances VERNA lineup with new SX+ variant

Hyundai Motor India Limited (HMIL) has introduced a new SX+ variant to its VERNA sedan lineup. Available in both manual and iVT transmissions, the VERNA SX+ offers customers a more versatile and feature-rich driving experience.

Features in Hyundai Motor VERNA SX+ variant

The new variant offers features like Bose premium sound 8 speaker system, leatherette seat upholstery, front ventilated and heated seats, front parking sensors, full LED exterior lighting and much more.

In addition to expanding the VERNA range, HMIL also introduced the new Wired to Wireless Adapter engineered to provide seamless wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto access across seven of its models - Grand i10 NIOS, EXTER, VERNA, AURA, VENUE, VENUE N Line and ALCAZAR. This innovation further strengthens HMIL’s commitment to enhancing digital and connected car experiences for its customers.

Prices start at INR 13.79 lakhs, ex-showroom.