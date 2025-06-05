Volvo Cars introduces world first multi-adaptive safety belt in the upcoming Volvo EX60

The new multi-adaptive safety belt can use data input from interior and exterior sensors to customise protection, adapting the setting based on the situation and individual’s profiles, such as their height, weight, body shape and seating position. For example, a larger occupant in a serious crash will receive a higher belt load setting to help reduce the risk of head injury. While a smaller occupant in a milder crash will receive a lower belt load setting to reduce the risk of rib fractures.

This is achieved by significantly increasing the number of so-called load-limiting profile variations, which manage the force applied to the occupants in the event of an accident. And thanks to over-the-air software updates, it gets better over time.



Thanks to over five decades of safety research and a database of over 80,000 occupants involved in real-life accidents, Volvo Cars has built unique safety knowledge capturing the complexity of the real world. It sets the foundation for the company’s safety innovations over the years and the pioneering Volvo Cars Safety Standard, which exceeds official testing requirements.

Building on Volvo Cars’ long history of creating cars with the ambition to be equally safe for everyone based on real-world data, the company has been exploring new technologies to better protect different people in various crash scenarios.