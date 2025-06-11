Caterham unveils last-of-the-line Seven 310 Encore

Only 25 examples of the 310 Encore will be made available to customers in the UK, US and UAE. At home on track as it is on the road, this unique limited edition run uses the most powerful 1.6 litre version of the Sigma engine. It delivers 152bhp at 7,000rpm for a thrilling power-to-weight ratio of 281bhp/tonne. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, it allows the Encore to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 203 km/h.
For the Encore there are also several enhancements inspired by the successful, Sigma-powered Caterham 310R Championship. These include a lightened flywheel, sports suspension pack (widened front track, with adjustable spring platforms and adjustable rear anti-roll bar) and 254mm vented front brake discs that use red-finished quad piston calipers and a race brake master cylinder.
Other exterior upgrades include a 620 aero nose cone, CUP grille, carbon fibre front wings and standard black pack finish for the windscreen surround, headlight bowls and exhaust heat shield cover. Also included is a bespoke gun metal finish for the chassis and 13” black Apollo alloy wheels with track-ready TOYO R888R tyres.
The Seven 310 Encore interior features black leather seats with dark grey stitching and a unique Encore logo. It also includes a carbon fibre dashboard and bespoke Encore edition dials, while motorsport-inspired touches include the gearshift light, four-point harness and removable MOMO steering wheel.
For a final touch, each car is finished with a numbered plaque that is located between the seats on the rear interior panel, denoting the individual car number of the 25 available.
