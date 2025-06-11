Caterham unveils last-of-the-line Seven 310 Encore

Only 25 examples of the 310 Encore will be made available to customers in the UK, US and UAE. At home on track as it is on the road, this unique limited edition run uses the most powerful 1.6 litre version of the Sigma engine. It delivers 152bhp at 7,000rpm for a thrilling power-to-weight ratio of 281bhp/tonne. Mated to a five-speed gearbox, it allows the Encore to accelerate from 0-100 km/h in just 4.9 seconds and reach a top speed of 203 km/h.

Caterham bids farewell to a classic with the limited-edition Seven 310 Encore

For the Encore there are also several enhancements inspired by the successful, Sigma-powered Caterham 310R Championship. These include a lightened flywheel, sports suspension pack (widened front track, with adjustable spring platforms and adjustable rear anti-roll bar) and 254mm vented front brake discs that use red-finished quad piston calipers and a race brake master cylinder.