This German car maker is launching a limited edition of 30 units of its popular SUV

Mercedes-Benz India recently announced the launch of the Mercedes-AMG G 63 ‘Collector’s Edition’. Designed exclusively for the Indian market, highly customised and limited to only 30 units, this rare edition offers AMG G 63 collectors a chance to own this automotive icon, in a truly personalised avatar. Jointly configured in collaboration with Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), the vehicle reflects the brand’s focus on bringing highly personalised and exclusive top-end luxury products for the discerning Indian customers.
The exterior design is elevated with two bespoke India specific colours—a vibrant MANUFAKTUR Mid Green Magno and a MANUFAKTUR Red Magno. These unique hues celebrate India’s cultural richness while maintaining the G-Class’s iconic silhouette.
Edition-specific personalisation features include a customised grab handle personalized with the customer’s name. This is the first time an AMG G 63 edition features a personalised ‘made to order’ grab handle with the customer’s name. The vehicle features a spare wheel cover with an Edition-specific logo plaque insert marked with “One of Thirty”. In addition, the ‘Collector’s Edition’ features a distinctive exterior protective strip with embedded insignia and ‘Collector’s Edition’ branding. The vehicle features the classic G-Class silhouette, characterised by a new AMG-specific bumper with three vertical louvers, stainless-steel inserts, and the AMG crest on the hood and in the exterior mirror projections for the first time.
Inside, the ‘Collector’s Edition’ is adorned with MANUFAKTUR two-tone nappa leather in Catalana Biege / Black, matched with an open-pore walnut wood trim to elevate the luxury quotient. Equipped with the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system, the SUV offers 12.3-inch driver and multimedia displays with touch control, smartphone integration via Wireless AndroidAuto or Apple CarPlay, and USB-C ports for mobile devices. The MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation superimposes graphical navigation information onto live images, enhancing driver assistance in complex traffic situations
The AMG G 63 is powered by the proven handcrafted AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that delivers 585 hp and 850 Nm torque + 20 bhp additional boost. The engine is electrified with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and an integrated starter generator (ISG), providing support at lower engine speeds with an additional 20 bhp of power when required. From a standstill, the SUV accelerates to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, on the way to an electronically limited 240 km/h top speed. Launch Control is now available for the first time. The 22-inch Tech Gold cross-forged wheels add a dynamic contrast, delivering both road presence and performance prowess.You also get a suite of advanced safety technologies, including active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and 360-degree camera systems, ensuring peace of mind.