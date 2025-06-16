This German car maker is launching a limited edition of 30 units of its popular SUV

Inside, the ‘Collector’s Edition’ is adorned with MANUFAKTUR two-tone nappa leather in Catalana Biege / Black, matched with an open-pore walnut wood trim to elevate the luxury quotient. Equipped with the latest MBUX NTG7 infotainment system, the SUV offers 12.3-inch driver and multimedia displays with touch control, smartphone integration via Wireless AndroidAuto or Apple CarPlay, and USB-C ports for mobile devices. The MBUX Augmented Reality for Navigation superimposes graphical navigation information onto live images, enhancing driver assistance in complex traffic situations

The AMG G 63 is powered by the proven handcrafted AMG 4.0-litre V8 bi-turbo engine that delivers 585 hp and 850 Nm torque + 20 bhp additional boost. The engine is electrified with a 48-volt on-board electrical system and an integrated starter generator (ISG), providing support at lower engine speeds with an additional 20 bhp of power when required. From a standstill, the SUV accelerates to 100 km/h in just 4.4 seconds, on the way to an electronically limited 240 km/h top speed. Launch Control is now available for the first time. The 22-inch Tech Gold cross-forged wheels add a dynamic contrast, delivering both road presence and performance prowess.You also get a suite of advanced safety technologies, including active brake assist, lane-keeping assist, and 360-degree camera systems, ensuring peace of mind.