A Sporting lineage of a SUV that has been pretty much a staple for KIA

The new Kia Sportage, the latest iteration of Kia’s best-selling vehicle has been revealed recently in its latest iteration. With over 7 million units sold globally to-date, the new model features extensive enhancements in design, innovation, technology and convenience, and sets new standards in the competitive compact SUV segment.

Here's what you need to know about the new Kia Sportage

As part of Kia’s continued push towards responsible mobility, the new Sportage offers both petrol and hybrid (HEV) powertrains from launch, giving customers the power to choose the vehicle that best suits their needs. Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy gives the Sportage a striking new look. Smooth, soft surfaces are combined with rugged forms and a powerful stance, making the Sportage equally ready for urban exploring and off-road adventure. The new front and rear bumpers create a strong silhouette, with eye-catching LED Star Map lighting and Kia’s distinctive tiger nose grille. The new wheel design is available as 17-inch, 18-inch, and 19-inch, with exclusive 18-inch and 19-inch versions for ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models.

The interior offers a luxurious space with ample room for everyone on board. The steering wheel features a new two-spoke design, while the updated crash pad and hidden air vents create a sleek, minimalist finish. New seat covers add further comfort, with ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants offering a stylish black and white interior in artificial leather and suede.

Together with Dinamica®, Kia has integrated a responsible fabric in the interior of the Sportage. Dinamica’s premium non-woven microfibre suede is featured in the door and seat insert in the ‘GT-Line’ as standard and in the door inserts and seat boosters as an option. The water-based production process and high percentages of recycled material underline Kia's commitment to sustainable products throughout its vehicles.