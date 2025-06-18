A Sporting lineage of a SUV that has been pretty much a staple for KIA

The new Kia Sportage, the latest iteration of Kia’s best-selling vehicle has been revealed recently in its latest iteration. With over 7 million units sold globally to-date, the new model features extensive enhancements in design, innovation, technology and convenience, and sets new standards in the competitive compact SUV segment.
As part of Kia’s continued push towards responsible mobility, the new Sportage offers both petrol and hybrid (HEV) powertrains from launch, giving customers the power to choose the vehicle that best suits their needs. Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy gives the Sportage a striking new look. Smooth, soft surfaces are combined with rugged forms and a powerful stance, making the Sportage equally ready for urban exploring and off-road adventure. The new front and rear bumpers create a strong silhouette, with eye-catching LED Star Map lighting and Kia’s distinctive tiger nose grille. The new wheel design is available as 17-inch, 18-inch, and 19-inch, with exclusive 18-inch and 19-inch versions for ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ models.
The interior offers a luxurious space with ample room for everyone on board. The steering wheel features a new two-spoke design, while the updated crash pad and hidden air vents create a sleek, minimalist finish. New seat covers add further comfort, with ‘GT-Line’ and ‘GT-Line S’ variants offering a stylish black and white interior in artificial leather and suede.
Together with Dinamica®, Kia has integrated a responsible fabric in the interior of the Sportage. Dinamica’s premium non-woven microfibre suede is featured in the door and seat insert in the ‘GT-Line’ as standard and in the door inserts and seat boosters as an option. The water-based production process and high percentages of recycled material underline Kia's commitment to sustainable products throughout its vehicles.
The Sportage continues to offer a spacious interior and flexible cargo room, with more than 1,000mm of rear legroom for passengers in the second row. Rear cargo capacity up to 587 litres, and up to 1,776 litres with the second-row seats folded, enable customers to take everything they need for day trips and longer journeys. The dual-level cargo floor available on the HEV provides flexible cargo carrying capabilities.
Central to the enhanced driving experience in the Sportage is the Connected Car Navigation Cockpit (CCnC), featuring dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays and a new 10-inch head-up display (HUD). All functions and information are placed within easy access and viewing for the driver, including driver assistance systems, infotainment and turn-by-turn directions.
Connectivity and in-car options are further enhanced with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Kia Connect and OTA updates can access specific features and services, check the vehicle lock status, plan routes and more. The Sportage’s Feature-on-Demand (FOD) platform allows drivers to add arcade games, YouTube, other video streaming services via the WebOS, as well as new display themes to the infotainment system.
Through Kia In-Car Payment, drivers can conveniently pay for on-street parking directly from their car, while the available Wi-Fi Hotspot connects up to five devices to 4G LTE-based internet. Connected Routing calculates the optimal route using live and predicted traffic based on historical information to learn the preferred routes of customers.
The Digital Key 2.0 offers the ability to access the vehicle using smart devices without needing to carry a physical key, while it’s also possible to share the digital key with family and friends. In addition, the vehicle features a Harman Kardon premium audio system. Expected to come to India in the third quarter. Price expected would be around INR 25 lakhs, ex-showroom.