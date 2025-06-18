First in the Q - the revised Q7 aims to become the standard in its segment

The year was 2008 when we had the chance to drive the first Q7. A huge beast with a cracker of a diesel engine, it totally rewrote the segment for premium SUVs with a genuine BOSE sound system, a panoramic sunroof and lots of space inside for backbenchers – something that the market always wanted. Fast forward to 2025 and a few iterations later, the Q7 remains as desirable as ever and with many new features, while improving upon earlier strengths.
Let us start with the engine. A 3.0-litre diesel has given way to a 3.0-litre 340 bhp engine with 500 Nm of torque, enough to power this giant from rest to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and onto a governed top speed of 250 km/h. The old 3-metre wheelbase is retained, so back seat comfort stays top notch. Theoretically this is a 7-seater with a third row seat that power folds in a 50:50 configuration, but that seat is more suited to younger kids or a dog. Adults would have a tough time sitting there.
The familiar BOSE system has now been replaced with a fabulous 19 speaker system by Bang & Olufsen. With 18 speakers and a spare wheel mounted subwoofer being driven off a dedicated 730 watts amplifier, sound is nothing short of magical.
Whether you like Indian classical music or EDM, this system has the bangs and the pops. The interior continues to be of exceptional quality with beautiful finishes and fabrics that feel good to touch. A lot of screens have taken over tactile buttons, so you have a dual screen centre stack with twin 10-inch screens, dedicated to the HVAC as well as infotainment and car setting features.
You can use Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto, but you will have to whip out your good old wire for this. A 4-zone climate control holds up its end of the bargain, while a large 12.2-inch screen displays all relevant driver information including customisable displays for Google maps. You also get an ionizer, with custom fragrance options.
The exteriors have got a new metal insert front grille which looks good and the new 20-inch alloys look good as well. The brilliant matrix lighting continues both front and rear, with the headlights easily being one of the best in the industry and forget not that Audi was the first brand to introduce sequential turn signals in India before the Korean and Chinese caught on. Interestingly, there are no ADAS features present, but you do get a lane keeping assist. A 360-degree camera keeps you in the thick of things. The panoramic sunroof – again the first in India – still remains on of the best in class and gives you a nice, airy feel inside. Our test car in the lovely Sakhir Gold colour looked resplendent in daylight.
The revised Q7 looks good, is spacious and is brilliant to drive. A slight nudge on the accelerator makes her leap forward like a scalded cat and the wave of torque is as relentless as the sea – it simply engulfs you. The interiors are beautifully made, though you would clearly not get many of the bells and whistles which are standard in cars in a lower category. But the Q7 is not about that. The new Q7 is about moving you in style and giving you a premium experience through its touch and feel. It is a lot like old money – you don’t have to scream your presence.
Priced at INR 88.7 lakhs, ex-showroom.