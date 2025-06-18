First in the Q - the revised Q7 aims to become the standard in its segment

The year was 2008 when we had the chance to drive the first Q7. A huge beast with a cracker of a diesel engine, it totally rewrote the segment for premium SUVs with a genuine BOSE sound system, a panoramic sunroof and lots of space inside for backbenchers – something that the market always wanted. Fast forward to 2025 and a few iterations later, the Q7 remains as desirable as ever and with many new features, while improving upon earlier strengths.

Let us start with the engine. A 3.0-litre diesel has given way to a 3.0-litre 340 bhp engine with 500 Nm of torque, enough to power this giant from rest to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds and onto a governed top speed of 250 km/h. The old 3-metre wheelbase is retained, so back seat comfort stays top notch. Theoretically this is a 7-seater with a third row seat that power folds in a 50:50 configuration, but that seat is more suited to younger kids or a dog. Adults would have a tough time sitting there.

The SUV that started the mad rush for top tier SUVs in India

The familiar BOSE system has now been replaced with a fabulous 19 speaker system by Bang & Olufsen. With 18 speakers and a spare wheel mounted subwoofer being driven off a dedicated 730 watts amplifier, sound is nothing short of magical.

Whether you like Indian classical music or EDM, this system has the bangs and the pops. The interior continues to be of exceptional quality with beautiful finishes and fabrics that feel good to touch. A lot of screens have taken over tactile buttons, so you have a dual screen centre stack with twin 10-inch screens, dedicated to the HVAC as well as infotainment and car setting features.

You can use Apple CarPlay and AndroidAuto, but you will have to whip out your good old wire for this. A 4-zone climate control holds up its end of the bargain, while a large 12.2-inch screen displays all relevant driver information including customisable displays for Google maps. You also get an ionizer, with custom fragrance options.