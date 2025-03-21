A star of a car - the three pointed star has been the car of choice for those looking to own a luxury vehicle in India

The new CLA offers more to aficionados in every way: more space, more refinement, more comfort, more intelligence, and more efficiency compared to its predecessor. It is the cleverest car Mercedes-Benz ever made – and the first model in a completely new family of vehicles. The debut is made by the all-electric CLA, though hybrids may follow into the Indian market.

The CLA with EQ Technology captivates with an exciting interplay of intelligence and emotion, redefining desire. The long wheelbase, short overhangs and a powerful GT rear are an emotional expression of athletic power. The car’s sporty proportions are enhanced by a low greenhouse, long bonnet with power domes and large wheels. The car’s muscular and athletic shoulders start at the front wheel arches and extend to the sculptural rear. The clear design language emphasises the sculpted surfaces with reduced lines and precise joints. The striking character lines on the flank create an interesting interplay of light and shade when viewed side-on.

The interior of the CLA offers a new luxury experience in this vehicle class. The highlight is the floating MBUX Superscreen, which extends across the entire width of the interior. Behind a large glass surface are the 10.25-inch driver display and the 14-inch centre display. Another eye-catcher is the centre console. Appearing to float in mid-air, its high position enhances the sporty feel. It is split into two levels – the upper section offers an expansive, three-dimensional trim surface – with an integrated double cup holder and optional wireless smartphone charging cradle. The third high-tech element is the large leather-clad door centre panels, which likewise seem to float. They wrap three-dimensionally over the profile of the pull handle, which is designed in a classic tubular form.