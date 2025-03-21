A star of a car - the three pointed star has been the car of choice for those looking to own a luxury vehicle in India

The new CLA offers more to aficionados in every way: more space, more refinement, more comfort, more intelligence, and more efficiency compared to its predecessor. It is the cleverest car Mercedes-Benz ever made – and the first model in a completely new family of vehicles. The debut is made by the all-electric CLA, though hybrids may follow into the Indian market.
The CLA with EQ Technology captivates with an exciting interplay of intelligence and emotion, redefining desire. The long wheelbase, short overhangs and a powerful GT rear are an emotional expression of athletic power. The car’s sporty proportions are enhanced by a low greenhouse, long bonnet with power domes and large wheels. The car’s muscular and athletic shoulders start at the front wheel arches and extend to the sculptural rear. The clear design language emphasises the sculpted surfaces with reduced lines and precise joints. The striking character lines on the flank create an interesting interplay of light and shade when viewed side-on.
The interior of the CLA offers a new luxury experience in this vehicle class. The highlight is the floating MBUX Superscreen, which extends across the entire width of the interior. Behind a large glass surface are the 10.25-inch driver display and the 14-inch centre display. Another eye-catcher is the centre console. Appearing to float in mid-air, its high position enhances the sporty feel. It is split into two levels – the upper section offers an expansive, three-dimensional trim surface – with an integrated double cup holder and optional wireless smartphone charging cradle. The third high-tech element is the large leather-clad door centre panels, which likewise seem to float. They wrap three-dimensionally over the profile of the pull handle, which is designed in a classic tubular form.
The new CLA is the first vehicle to fully operate on the in-house developed Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), making it the most intelligent Mercedes-Benz ever. The new AI-enhanced system makes it possible to equip every vehicle with a supercomputer connected to the Mercedes-Benz Intelligent Cloud. This enables regular over-the-air updates for the most important vehicle functions, including driving assistance systems for the first time. MB.OS marks the start of the fourth MBUX generation. It opens up a new world of personalised experiences and intuitive interaction between human and vehicle, setting new standards in the automotive industry. The new MBUX generation is the first in-car infotainment system to integrate artificial intelligence (AI) from both Microsoft and Google. This combines multiple AI agents in one system for the first time.
The carbon footprint of the new all-electric CLA is reduced by 40 percent over the entire value chain compared to its non-electrified predecessor. The first models to come to India would be the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology. The 800-volt electric architecture makes charging almost as fast as refueling a conventional car. The CLA 250+ with EQ Technology can be recharged to a range of up to 325 kilometres within ten minutes using a 320 kW charger, for its 85 kWh battery. The range is an impressive 700 kilometre plus. The electric motor, inverter and transmission form a highly integrated unit. The electric motor provides intelligent support across the entire speed range.
Available soon, at an expected price of INR 49 lakhs, ex-showroom