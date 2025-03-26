The world's premier 4x4 now comes up with a new version that is as polished as a diamond and packs a punch

Land Rover introduces the New Defender OCTA, the roughest, most capable, and most opulent SUV in the unstoppable Defender 4x4 family in India. The most powerful and extreme Defender yet, it has a 4.4-liter Twin Turbo mild-hybrid V8 engine that produces 626 horsepower and up to 750 Nm of torque, allowing it to go from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.0 seconds. Its dynamic capabilities are increased to unprecedented levels thanks to extensively redesigned chassis components and cutting-edge technologies, such as 6D Dynamics suspension.
The exterior has a unique character and is more aggressive and durable than before. For amazing presence, the wheel arches are expanded, the stance is wider, and the ride height is increased. Improved approach and departure angles are provided by redesigned bumpers, and drivers can confidently traverse more difficult terrain thanks to robust underbody protection. Additionally, it can wade through up to one meter of water, deeper than any previous production Defender.
The octahedral shape that gives them their unique appearance and durability, as well as the fact that diamonds are the hardest and most sought-after mineral on the planet, are the sources of the OCTA designation. The new signature design, which identifies it as the flagship Defender—strong and durable, yet eye-catching, uncommon, and sought-after—was also influenced by this shape. Every Defender OCTA has a brand-new ringed diamond design, which includes a gloss black diamond set inside a titanium disc that has been machined and sandblasted for each Signature Graphic panel. It has the largest tires ever installed on a production Defender, at 33 inches in diameter. Extended wheel arches are necessary for this, and their distinctive grille designs go well with off-road-optimized front bodywork. increased under-bonnet airflow, a new rear bumper with a four-exit active exhaust system, and robust underbody protection with exposed Phosphor Bronze-finished front and rear recovery points and an aluminum alloy front under shield with graphite finish.
In order to provide high fidelity tactile audio, the Body and Soul Seats have four transducers inside the front seats that are oriented toward the backs of the passengers. The seats analyze signals from the 700 W, 15-speaker, Meridian Surround Sound System in real-time using SUBPACTM AI optimizing software to produce a synchronized, multi-dimensional, multi-sensory audio experience that includes both sound and sensations.
The New Defender OCTA is priced at INR 2.59 crores and the Edition One version is priced at INR 2.79 crores (all prices ex-showroom).