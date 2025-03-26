The world's premier 4x4 now comes up with a new version that is as polished as a diamond and packs a punch

The octahedral shape that gives them their unique appearance and durability, as well as the fact that diamonds are the hardest and most sought-after mineral on the planet, are the sources of the OCTA designation. The new signature design, which identifies it as the flagship Defender—strong and durable, yet eye-catching, uncommon, and sought-after—was also influenced by this shape. Every Defender OCTA has a brand-new ringed diamond design, which includes a gloss black diamond set inside a titanium disc that has been machined and sandblasted for each Signature Graphic panel. It has the largest tires ever installed on a production Defender, at 33 inches in diameter. Extended wheel arches are necessary for this, and their distinctive grille designs go well with off-road-optimized front bodywork. increased under-bonnet airflow, a new rear bumper with a four-exit active exhaust system, and robust underbody protection with exposed Phosphor Bronze-finished front and rear recovery points and an aluminum alloy front under shield with graphite finish.

In order to provide high fidelity tactile audio, the Body and Soul Seats have four transducers inside the front seats that are oriented toward the backs of the passengers. The seats analyze signals from the 700 W, 15-speaker, Meridian Surround Sound System in real-time using SUBPACTM AI optimizing software to produce a synchronized, multi-dimensional, multi-sensory audio experience that includes both sound and sensations.

The New Defender OCTA is priced at INR 2.59 crores and the Edition One version is priced at INR 2.79 crores (all prices ex-showroom).