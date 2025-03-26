When the Casper was first unveiled in Korea, many speculated its India run. But the new Inster is the actual version coming to India and its all-electric

Customers can travel farther, spend less time charging, and utilize all of the available energy thanks to the vehicle's exceptional DC charging speed and high AER. INSTER comes standard with a 42 kWh battery, but it may optionally be ordered with a Long-Range 49 kWh battery. A single motor powers both vehicles, producing 84.5 kW (115 PS) in the Long-Range car and 71.1 kW (97 PS) in the standard model. Both models have a torque of 147 Nm. Under ideal circumstances, a 120 kW DC High-Power charging station can charge a car from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes. In addition to a high-efficiency heat pump and battery heating system, there is a standard 11 kW on-board charger.

Comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), and Surround View Monitor (SVM) are also included. Additionally available are Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA).

This summer, INSTER will debut in Korea, with plans to expand to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific thereafter. While improved convenience and design elements are optional, the majority of equipment and technology will be installed as standard. Details will be verified closer to the launch.

By the third quarter of this year, the car should arrive in India, and its starting price may be INR 8.99 lakh.