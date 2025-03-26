When the Casper was first unveiled in Korea, many speculated its India run. But the new Inster is the actual version coming to India and its all-electric

Hyundai Motor Company recently introduced the all-electric INSTER, a new A-segment sub-compact EV with a distinctive style, the most driving range and versatility in its class, and cutting-edge technology. The SUV's daring design blends a roomy interior in a small package with a futuristic, creative appearance. With the best all-electric range (AER) in its class, up to 355 kilometers, and fast charging, it has an advanced technology package that contributes to safe, elegant driving. The style development of the INSTER is supported by an enlarged body and wheelbase to provide additional internal space and a robust road presence, building on the design legacy of the 2021 introduction of the Korea-only, gasoline-powered CASPER. Due to its greater size, the automobile falls exactly between larger B-segment compact models and conventional A-segment sub-compact city cars. This provides the maneuverability and user-friendliness that consumers anticipate, together with increased usefulness and adaptability because of a larger cabin and greater room for luggage. The INSTER's small size makes it perfect for city driving and improves parking convenience when compared to larger models from the aforementioned class.
With its LED daytime running light signature and pixel-graphic turn signals, tail lamp, and bumpers, the car's individuality is evident. LED projection headlamps and a two-tone exterior with a black roof contrast further distinguish the car's appearance for customers. Depending on the specifications, 15-inch steel wheels with wheel covers, 15-inch alloy wheels, or 17-inch alloy wheels will be available.
A 10.25-inch digital cluster, a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with navigation, and a wireless charging dock are among the upgraded convenience and technology inside. These features are part of a small center console that is intended to give the impression of more space. The car's high-tech look is reinforced by graphics on the steering wheel boss, which repeats the pixel concept inside. Additionally, owners can further customize their vehicle with the interior design's customizable upper door trim garnishes. With walk-through access and front row seats, it's both versatile and roomy. For greater versatility, every seat, including the driver's seat, can be folded flat. There is also the option of heated front seats and steering wheel, as well as a front bench seat. The seats in the second row slide and recline and are 50/50 split. Hyundai Digital Key 2 Touch (NFC) connectivity, a one-touch sunroof, and 64-color LED ambient lighting are also included.
Sustainable materials are used both inside and out. The outside is painted with high-gloss black recycled paint, which uses coloring generated from recycled waste tires in place of the carbon black pigment typically used in black paint. Inside, bio-polypropylene derived from sugarcane and recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET) from bottles are utilized.
Customers can travel farther, spend less time charging, and utilize all of the available energy thanks to the vehicle's exceptional DC charging speed and high AER. INSTER comes standard with a 42 kWh battery, but it may optionally be ordered with a Long-Range 49 kWh battery. A single motor powers both vehicles, producing 84.5 kW (115 PS) in the Long-Range car and 71.1 kW (97 PS) in the standard model. Both models have a torque of 147 Nm. Under ideal circumstances, a 120 kW DC High-Power charging station can charge a car from 10% to 80% in around 30 minutes. In addition to a high-efficiency heat pump and battery heating system, there is a standard 11 kW on-board charger.
Comprehensive Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) features including Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist 1.5 (FCA 1.5), Blind-spot View Monitor (BVM), Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist Rear (PCA-R), and Surround View Monitor (SVM) are also included. Additionally available are Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA), Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA), Safety Exit Warning (SEW), Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go, Highway Driving Assist 1.5 (HDA 1.5), Intelligent Speed Limit Assist (ISLA), Driver Attention Warning (DAW), High Beam Assist (HBA), Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA), and Rear Occupant Alert (ROA).
This summer, INSTER will debut in Korea, with plans to expand to Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific thereafter. While improved convenience and design elements are optional, the majority of equipment and technology will be installed as standard. Details will be verified closer to the launch.
By the third quarter of this year, the car should arrive in India, and its starting price may be INR 8.99 lakh.