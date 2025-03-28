This company has democratised the panoramic sunroof by fitting it even on the base models

MG Astor, India’s First Car with AI Personal Assistant is now being called by its manufacturer as ‘The Blockbuster SUV’. The compamy has announced a bold new stance for the MG Astor MY2025 Edition. The vehicle is now the only SUV in its segment to offer a panoramic sunroof under INR 12.5 lakh (ex-showroom) with its new Shine variant. Further, the Select variant comes in with six airbags and premium Ivory Leatherette seats, for enhanced safety and comfort. SUV enthusiasts can visit their nearest JSW MG Motor India dealerships to enquire and book ‘The Blockbuster SUV’ at a starting price of INR 9.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The 2025 MG Astor is available with 1.5L MT & CVT and 1.3 Turbo AT powertrains.

‘The Blockbuster SUV’ comes with over 50 Safety features, with the premium interiors and panoramic sunroof elevating the memorable driving experience to a new level of comfort. With a host of features paired with a pleasurable driving experience, it is also the first SUV in India to get a personal AI assistant and a host of 14 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) features.