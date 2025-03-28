This indigenous company wins a quantum order for supply of vehicles to the Indian Defence Forces

Force Motors Limited, has proudly announced a landmark order of 2,978 vehicles from the Indian Defence Forces. This significant order underscores Force Motors' enduring commitment to supporting India's defence capabilities through its robust range of General Service Vehicles. This association is a matter of pride for the organization, reinforcing the longstanding partnership with the Indian Defence Sector. These vehicles are tailored to meet the diverse operational requirements of both the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force, showcasing Force Motors’ capability to deliver mission-ready vehicles designed to perform in demanding defence environments.

Force Motors has been catering to the defence sector for many years through its Gurkha LSV (Light Strike Vehicle) a vehicle renowned for its durability, off-road prowess, and adaptability. The Force Gurkha, in particular, has been engineered to excel in the most extreme environments, offering unparalleled performance, superior ground clearance, the highest water wading capacity in its class, and exceptional maneuverability. Its robust build, reliable drivetrain, and advanced 4x4 capabilities make it the ideal choice for the armed forces, ensuring mission readiness in diverse terrains ranging from deserts to mountainous regions.