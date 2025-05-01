Kia Clavis first look revealed: Premium upgrade to Carens with ADAS, sunroof

Under the hood, the Clavis is expected to carry over the reliable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine options from the Carens, paired with manual, iMT, DCT, or torque converter transmissions.

With a launch date set for May 8, the Clavis is ready to hit the market at a premium over the Carens (INR 10.60 lakh–19.70 lakh ex-showroom), going head-to-head with competitors like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.