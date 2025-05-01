Kia Clavis first look revealed: Premium upgrade to Carens with ADAS, sunroof

Kia India is gearing up for an exciting new MPV launch! With the first official teaser now out, the automaker has revealed the name of its upcoming model, the Kia Clavis. While the visuals only give us a sneak peek, they suggest a bold and sophisticated upgrade, positioning the Clavis as a more premium sibling to the popular Carens.
The Clavis is sure to turn heads with its completely revamped front design, featuring new triangular triple-pod LED headlamps and sleek daytime running lights that align with Kia’s evolving global design language. Its more upright stance and SUV-inspired proportions indicate that it’s ready to take on not just traditional MPVs but crossovers too. Spy shots and teaser details also hint at redesigned bumpers, fresh alloy wheels, and a panoramic sunroof, all of which enhance its road presence.
Kia has made it clear that the Clavis won’t be replacing the Carens; instead, it will be sold alongside it. Think of it as Kia’s Carens Plus, built on the same platform but designed for buyers looking for a more feature-rich experience. This includes a refreshed cabin layout, expected to feature a dual 10.25-inch screen setup, ambient lighting, ventilated seats, a 360-degree camera, and Level 2 ADAS safety tech, all features that elevate the MPV into near-luxury territory.
Under the hood, the Clavis is expected to carry over the reliable 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-litre diesel engine options from the Carens, paired with manual, iMT, DCT, or torque converter transmissions.
With a launch date set for May 8, the Clavis is ready to hit the market at a premium over the Carens (INR 10.60 lakh–19.70 lakh ex-showroom), going head-to-head with competitors like the Toyota Innova Hycross and Maruti Invicto.