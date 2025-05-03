A century of power and influence: the Rolls-Royce Phantom at 100

Phantom occupies a unique place in the history of Rolls-Royce. At any given time during the last 100 years, it has represented the very best in effortless luxury, engineering excellence, fine materials and exquisite, highly skilled craftsmanship. Across eight generations, each as storied as the last, Phantom has remained unrivalled – not just as the marque’s flagship motor car, but the world’s pinnacle luxury product – an icon of icons. As it enters its second century, Phantom remains an authoritative statement of connoisseurship, enjoyed by those who shape our world.
The stories of these individuals – and their motor cars – give Phantom its own place in history. Phantom has been associated with famous people and momentous events from its inception, signifying power and influence through its sheer size, dominant presence and – perhaps most significantly – its unique capacity to reflect its owner’s personality and significance.
Rolls-Royce marks Phantom’s centenary by reflecting on some of the fascinating stories where Phantom has played a role. The marque’s designers have created a series of original artworks paying tribute to Phantom’s legacy, celebrating this remarkable motor car’s cultural impact through the decades and capturing the spirit of each of its eight generations.
One of the great commanders of the Second World War, Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery, 1st Viscount Montgomery of Alamein, was nicknamed ‘the Spartan General’ for his austere lifestyle. His sole concession to comfort was in his personal transport. Recognising the power of image and symbolism, ‘Monty’ used a pair of Phantoms to communicate permanence, solidity and reliability, sending a clear signal to his troops that he would stick with them through the darkest hours.
Montgomery’s day-to-day transport was a 1936 Phantom III with coachwork by Freestone & Webb, requisitioned from the head of the Talbot Motor Company, Frederick Wilcock. In the build-up to D-Day in June 1944, he used this motor car to convey Winston Churchill, General Eisenhower and even King George VI to planning sessions at the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force in Southwick House, Hampshire.
On occasion, during the war years, he used the ‘Butler’ Phantom III, assigned to the Chief of the Imperial General Staff. This particular motor car was so named because it was originally commissioned for Alan Samuel Butler, Chairman of the De Havilland Aircraft Company. With bodywork by HJ Mulliner, its most distinctive feature was a front-sloping windscreen that made the Phantom 15% more aerodynamic, a quality further enhanced by its swept-tail rear profile and enclosed spare wheel and tyre. Montgomery bought the motor car in 1958 and kept the ‘Butler’ until 1963, during which time it served many eminent passengers including the Prime Ministers of Canada, Australia and New Zealand.
Not every Phantom V was destined for royal service or diplomatic ceremony. Some would come to symbolise an entirely different kind of cultural power. In December 1964, Britain’s disruptor-in-chief, John Lennon, rewarded himself for the success of The Beatles’ A Hard Day’s Night by commissioning his own Rolls-Royce motor car. In typically iconoclastic fashion, Lennon specified his Phantom V should be black everywhere, inside and out. (There are, however, lines that even a Beatle can’t overstep; the motor car’s Pantheon grille and Spirit of Ecstasy mascot retained their conventional bright finish at the marque’s insistence.) This was one of the first cars in Britain to have blacked-out windows, made from darkened, reflective Triplex Deeplight glass.
As Lennon told a Rolling Stone interviewer in 1965, these were not only for privacy, “It’s partly that, but it’s also for when you’re coming home late,” the Beatle remarked. “If it’s daylight when you’re coming home, it’s still dark inside the car – you just shut all the windows and you’re still in the club.”
But this would not be this particular Phantom’s most famous iteration. In May 1967, just days before the release of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, this motor car was reborn. Inspired by the Romany-style caravan at his home in Weybridge, Lennon reportedly took the advice of Marijke Koger, one of the artists behind the design collective The Fool, and commissioned a complete transformation.
The once-black Phantom was repainted in vibrant yellow and covered with swirling, floral motifs and zodiac symbols. Lennon enlisted a local artist to realise the new design; the result was an artistic manifesto for the Summer of Love the same year, and was often parked proudly outside Lennon’s Kenwood home. Not everyone approved. As the freshly painted Phantom drove down a promenade in London’s Piccadilly area that summer, Lennon claimed that an outraged Englishwoman shouted, “How dare you do that to a Rolls-Royce!” before attacking the motor car with her umbrella – a moment that only galvanised its legendary status.
Lennon’s Phantom moved with him to New York in 1971, where it became a familiar sight on Manhattan’s Upper West Side. In 1977, he donated it to the Cooper Hewitt Museum. When it was auctioned in 1985, the Phantom sold for $2,299,000 – then a world record for any piece of rock and roll memorabilia. A year later, it was gifted to the Province of British Columbia, where it remains in the care of the Royal British Columbia Museum: a countercultural artefact and perhaps the most famous Rolls-Royce in the world.
The era of silent movies effectively ended in 1927 with the advent of the ‘talkies’ – feature films with both synchronised recorded music and lip-synchronised singing and speech. Among the pioneers of this transformational art form was the Warner Brothers studio, whose co-founder Jack Warner rewarded himself with a Phantom. While some ‘silent’ stars like Mary Pickford – whose Phantom was famously fitted with a hidden compartment for carrying illicit alcohol in defiance of America’s Prohibition laws – never enjoyed the same success following the advent of synchronised sound, others including Greta Garbo and Fred Astaire effortlessly embraced the new order to become global icons – and, naturally, Phantom I owners.
In Goldfinger, the film’s eponymous arch-villain uses his black-and-yellow 1937 Phantom III Sedanca de Ville to smuggle gold over the Furka Pass to his mountain lair, until he is finally thwarted by his nemesis, suave super-spy James Bond. This would be one of 12 appearances by Rolls-Royce motor cars in the long-running 007 franchise. In 2024, the marque commemorated the 60th anniversary of the film’s release with Phantom Goldfinger, a one-of-one Bespoke Phantom VIII, faithfully replicating the original’s distinctive finish and replete with innovative film-inspired details.
The same year also saw the premiere of The Yellow Rolls-Royce, written by legendary British dramatist Terence Rattigan and starring a 1931 Phantom II, with Sedanca de Ville coachwork by Barker. A three-part anthology film, it charts the motor car’s adventures with three different owners – an English aristocrat, a Chicago gangster, and an American socialite – and their lives and loves in the years prior to, and including, the outbreak of the Second World War. The all-star cast featured Rex Harrison, Ingrid Bergman, Shirley MacLaine, Omar Sharif, George C Scott, Alain Delon and Jeanne Moreau; the soundtrack song Forget Domani won a Golden Globe and was later recorded by both Perry Como and Frank Sinatra. The latter would also own a Rolls-Royce.
For 100 years, Phantom has been a quiet but imposing presence in some of history’s most defining and memorable moments. Now in its eighth generation, it remains a potent symbol of power, influence, and success. As well as continuing to attract many of the highest achievers in modern culture, it transcends the automotive world, serving as both the pinnacle of luxury and a cultural icon in its own right.
Whether making cameo appearances in music videos from Calvin ‘Snoop Dogg’ Broadus and Pharrell’s Drop It Like It’s Hot to Drake’s Started From the Bottom, represented in cultural institutions like the Saatchi Gallery and the Serpentine, or serving as a collaborative canvas for brands including Hermès and Iris van Herpen, it continues to reflect and shape the world around it.
Phantom continues to serve as the ultimate canvas for personal expression, facilitating the finest creative hand craftsmanship. Since the dawn of Rolls-Royce’s Goodwood era, it has inspired some of the most extraordinary Bespoke commissions in the marque’s modern age – each a reflection of its commissioning client’s imagination, values and legacy. From intricate expressions of cultural heritage to contemporary works of art, these remarkable motor cars reaffirm Phantom’s position not only as the pinnacle of luxury, but as a medium for self-expression.
As Phantom enters its second century, its journey through culture, communities and continents continues, gathering more momentum than ever. Each new commission adds another chapter to a story still being written – one shaped by the achievements of those who commission it and the timeless commitment to excellence and individuality that have always defined Phantom. In a rapidly changing world, it remains a reassuring constant: the ultimate expression of presence, purpose and personal legacy.