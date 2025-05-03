Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces Exclusive Edition of the Innova HyCross

Since its debut in November 2022, the Innova HyCross has emerged as a preferred choice amongst consumers. Powered by the 5th Generation Self-Charging Strong Hybrid Electric System, built on the advanced Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the Innova HyCross offers good performance along with excellent fuel efficiency for it's category.
Equipped with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and an e-drive sequential shift, it delivers an a power output of 186 PS. The hybrid electric system is capable of operating the vehicle up to 60 per cent of the time in electric (EV) mode, providing a seamless combination of power, efficiency, and environmental consciousness, giving customers a wise choice for a greener tomorrow.
With its class-leading features such as Powered Ottoman Second Row Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Panoramic Sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense, and connected infotainment experience, the Innova HyCross has great features.
The Exclusive Edition will be available for a limited period, May till July 2025 and will be available in only in super white or pearl white with a black roof. Several cosmetic changes have been made to the exterior and the interior benefits from new features like an air purifier and wireless charger.
The vehicle is available for bookings now and can also be booked online. Priced at INR 32.58 lakhs, ex-showroom.