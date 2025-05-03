Toyota Kirloskar Motor Introduces Exclusive Edition of the Innova HyCross

Equipped with a 2.0-litre 4-cylinder gasoline engine and an e-drive sequential shift, it delivers an a power output of 186 PS. The hybrid electric system is capable of operating the vehicle up to 60 per cent of the time in electric (EV) mode, providing a seamless combination of power, efficiency, and environmental consciousness, giving customers a wise choice for a greener tomorrow.

With its class-leading features such as Powered Ottoman Second Row Seats, Front Ventilated Seats, Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Panoramic Sunroof, Toyota Safety Sense, and connected infotainment experience, the Innova HyCross has great features.