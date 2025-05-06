JSW MG launches Windsor PRO

The Windsor PRO is now available with a larger battery pack of 52.9 kWh, offering certified range of 449 kilometres (MIDC P1+P2). It also comes equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), offering 12 major features with 3 levels of warnings (audio, visual and haptic), always ensuring the safety of occupants.
These features include Traffic Jam Assist, Vehicle Safe Stop, Adaptive Cruise Control, Bend Cruise Assistance (Sub-function of ACC), Lane Departure Warning, Lane Departure Prevention, Lane Keep Assist, Intelligent Headlamp Control, Forward Collision Warning. Automatic Emergency braking system, and Intelligent Hydraulic Braking Assistance. Equipped with Vehicle2Load and Vehicle2Vehicle, capable of powering up other appliances and e-vehicles and now also gets a powered tailgate. Inside, there are new dual-tone ivory and black interiors.
The MG Windsor PRO features the futuristic AeroGlide design language and is built on MG’s Global Smart Electric Platform, renowned for its reliability. The new interiors are plush, and the reclinable (up to 135 degrees) Aero Lounge seats turn every journey into a premium experience. Additionally, the expansive Infinity View Glass Roof adds to the business-class experience. Immersive technology powered by i-SMART# with 80+ connected features,100+ AI-based voice commands, and entertainment features is powered by a massive 15.6” GRANDVIEW Touch Display in the central console.
Priced at INR 17,49,800 for the first 8,000 bookings