All-new Tata Altroz unveiled with fresh design and features

The All-New Tata Altroz redefines modern sophistication with its sleek, sculpted lines and bold 3D front grille. All new Luminate LED Lamps, Infinity connected LED Tail lamps, and flush door handles further elevate its futuristic appeal, giving the Altroz a dynamic presence that sets it apart in its segment.

Inside, the cabin it is more indulgent than ever. Enhanced comfort, richer materials, and a tech-forward interface ensure that every journey is both intuitive and immersive. The Altroz introduces a plush new Grand Prestigia dashboard, flanked by UltraView twin HD screens that redefine in-cabin immersion. From city drives to long weekends, the new Altroz is engineered to match the lifestyle of those who aspire, achieve, and always move forward. The new Altroz turns every journey into a moment that matters.