All-new Tata Altroz unveiled with fresh design and features

Since its debut in January 2020, the Altroz has steadily carved a niche for itself as a distinctive and reliable premium hatchback. As Tata Motors' first offering in this category, the Altroz marked a significant milestone, being built on the advanced ALFA (Agile Light Flexible Advanced) architecture and earning the distinction of being the safest premium hatchback in the country.
Over the years, the Altroz brand has continuously evolved, refreshing its portfolio with the introduction of the #DARK edition in 2021, the DCA in 2022, the iCNG with its innovative twin-cylinder technology in 2023, and the performance-oriented Racer in 2024. The all-new Altroz builds on this strong foundation, offering customers not just a premium hatchback but a vehicle that delivers enhanced styling, improved cabin comfort, and next-generation features.
The All-New Tata Altroz redefines modern sophistication with its sleek, sculpted lines and bold 3D front grille. All new Luminate LED Lamps, Infinity connected LED Tail lamps, and flush door handles further elevate its futuristic appeal, giving the Altroz a dynamic presence that sets it apart in its segment.
Inside, the cabin it is more indulgent than ever. Enhanced comfort, richer materials, and a tech-forward interface ensure that every journey is both intuitive and immersive. The Altroz introduces a plush new Grand Prestigia dashboard, flanked by UltraView twin HD screens that redefine in-cabin immersion. From city drives to long weekends, the new Altroz is engineered to match the lifestyle of those who aspire, achieve, and always move forward. The new Altroz turns every journey into a moment that matters.
Available in five colour options— Dune Glow, Ember Glow, Pure Grey, Royal Blue and Pristine White—each paired with distinct personas: Smart, Pure, Creative, Accomplished S, and Accomplished+ S, the new Altroz stays true to Tata Motors’ focus on personalisation.
Launching on May 21.