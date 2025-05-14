The Lamborgini Temerario roars into India – with 906 bhp of electrifying performance

This is the new Fuoriclasse, the launch of the Temerario in India. Equipped with a revolutionary twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, the Temerario delivers 906 bhp and is the first production super sports car to achieve 10,000 rpm. Its performance is extraordinary: a top speed of 343 km/h and a 0-100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. It is the second model in Lamborghini’s High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range to enter the Indian market.
The new engine with the internal designation L411 is one of the most powerful engines in the segment. The twin-turbo V8 delivers its peak power of 780 bhp from 9,000 to 9,750 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. The electric motor, in P1 position (between the V8 engine and the gearbox), ensures immediate response starting from low engine speed and continues consistently through gear transitions, working as a “torque gap filler” and improving the transient response, giving the sensation of linear and limitless progression up to 10,000 rpm. Thanks to the two large turbochargers, efficiency and performance are increased at top speeds. The maximum boost pressure of the turbochargers is 2.5 bar (abs). The new drivetrain incorporates three electric motors. Two oil-cooled axial flow electric motors with a total peak output of 220 kW and up to 2,150 Nm of torque drive the front axle when required to achieve all-wheel drive. Furthermore, the two electric motors on the front axle also improve the power output and can transform the new Temerario into a fully electric super sports car.
The Lamborghini Temerario is equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack situated within the central tunnel, keeping the car’s center of gravity as low as possible and ensuring optimal weight distribution. The battery is protected by a lower structural layer and is connected to the front electric motors, the rear electric motor, and an integrated recharging unit. The battery pack has an overall capacity of 3.8 kWh. When the charge drops down to zero it can be recharged using a wall charger up to 7 kW in power, and completely recharges in just 30 minutes. It can also be recharged under regenerative braking from the front wheels or directly from the V8 engine.
The Temerario’s designers combine elements from aviation with a visceral muscularity that starts at the front. The design is characterised by well-formed athletic surfaces and a cabin that tapers towards the hexagonal tailpipes. The tip of the hood dominates the entire front end in a strong and striking shark's nose design: a symbol of bravery and speed. The sharp, elegant headlights are slightly overlapped by the hood, drawing inspiration from the sports motorcycle world. Air-guiding slats connect the low front spoiler with the hood, while fins on the sides direct the airflow along the flanks.
Lamborghini’s ‘Feel like a pilot’ philosophy comes to life in a new way in the Temerario, through a low seat position; the slim and lightweight dashboard; and a perfect inclination of the steering wheel allowing the driver to feel part of the typical fun-to-drive approach. The combination of digital screens and mechanical and physical buttons such as the iconic start button or the racing car inspired steering wheel, results in the unique experience of ‘pilot interaction. New, electrically adjustable and comfortable sports seats are standard, or optional carbon fiber double-shell sports seats encompass the passengers within the vehicle like a perfectly fitting glove, ergonomically surrounding them with the cockpit and center console unit. No other Lamborghini seat currently offers such a wide range of options as the newly developed comfort seat in the Temerario: the 18-way adjustable comfort seat is heated and ventilated.
Price start at INR 6 crores, ex-showroom.