The Lamborgini Temerario roars into India – with 906 bhp of electrifying performance

This is the new Fuoriclasse, the launch of the Temerario in India. Equipped with a revolutionary twin-turbo V8 hybrid powertrain, the Temerario delivers 906 bhp and is the first production super sports car to achieve 10,000 rpm. Its performance is extraordinary: a top speed of 343 km/h and a 0-100 km/h in just 2.7 seconds. It is the second model in Lamborghini’s High-Performance Electrified Vehicle (HPEV) range to enter the Indian market.

The new engine with the internal designation L411 is one of the most powerful engines in the segment. The twin-turbo V8 delivers its peak power of 780 bhp from 9,000 to 9,750 rpm and 730 Nm of torque between 4,000 and 7,000 rpm. The electric motor, in P1 position (between the V8 engine and the gearbox), ensures immediate response starting from low engine speed and continues consistently through gear transitions, working as a “torque gap filler” and improving the transient response, giving the sensation of linear and limitless progression up to 10,000 rpm. Thanks to the two large turbochargers, efficiency and performance are increased at top speeds. The maximum boost pressure of the turbochargers is 2.5 bar (abs). The new drivetrain incorporates three electric motors. Two oil-cooled axial flow electric motors with a total peak output of 220 kW and up to 2,150 Nm of torque drive the front axle when required to achieve all-wheel drive. Furthermore, the two electric motors on the front axle also improve the power output and can transform the new Temerario into a fully electric super sports car.

The Lamborghini Temerario is equipped with a lithium-ion battery pack situated within the central tunnel, keeping the car’s center of gravity as low as possible and ensuring optimal weight distribution. The battery is protected by a lower structural layer and is connected to the front electric motors, the rear electric motor, and an integrated recharging unit. The battery pack has an overall capacity of 3.8 kWh. When the charge drops down to zero it can be recharged using a wall charger up to 7 kW in power, and completely recharges in just 30 minutes. It can also be recharged under regenerative braking from the front wheels or directly from the V8 engine.