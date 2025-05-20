Škoda launches the new Octavia, which elevates everyday driving

The new Octavia’s exterior reflects subtle yet impactful enhancements. Revised front and rear aprons, a reimagined Škoda grille, and second-generation LED Matrix beam headlights contribute to a more confident, contemporary look. These advanced headlights feature 36 matrix segments for improved illumination, while animated LED rear lights add a striking visual signature on the Sportline and RS variants.

The new Octavia range features two turbocharged petrol engines that strike the perfect balance between efficiency and performance. The 1.4 TSI engine delivers 150 hp through an 8-speed automatic transmission, ensuring smooth, responsive performance ideal for everyday driving.

For those seeking a more exhilarating experience, the range-topping Octavia RS is powered by a 2.0 TSI engine that produces 265 hp and 370 Nm of torque. Paired with a 7-speed DSG transmission, the RS accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds and reaches a top speed of 250 km/h. With progressive steering, a VAQ limited-slip differential, and a sport suspension lowered by 15 millimetres, the RS offers dynamic handling, outstanding traction, and a level of driving enjoyment that stands out in the segment.