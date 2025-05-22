Audi India unveils ‘Audi Drive Sure’ program to redefine responsible driver education

Audi, has launched ‘Drive Sure’, a strategic driving training program. Aimed at empowering performance-oriented car owners and drivers to be safe, skilled and responsible behind the wheel, Audi Drive Sure will equip drivers with advanced technical expertise and safety awareness. The program addresses India's road safety agenda by aiming to bridge the gap between modern vehicle technologies and driver readiness.
Audi Drive Sure addresses these gaps through a dual curriculum for young drivers and chauffeurs. The program builds on Audi’s two-decade-long presence in India, where it has delivered over 100,000 vehicles. Customer loyalty has been a crucial factor; today, every fourth car sold in India is to an existing customer.
Audi India is proud to introduce “Drive Sure,” an Audi Driving Program curated for luxury car owners to equip them with confidence to drive responsibly on all terrains and driving situations. The program will involve a comprehensive workshop, which will help prepare the participants to handle the responsibility that comes with driving performance-oriented vehicles.
For chauffeurs, a special training program has been curated, imparting knowledge about elite grooming & professional conduct, safe driving behaviors and Audi Technology, in a bid to ensure chauffeurs reflect the brand’s luxury image.
Complimentary for Audi customers, Audi Drive Sure further solidifies the brand’s resolve to invest in community welfare.