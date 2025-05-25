Xiaomi SU7 electric car launched: Features, specs, performance and more

From the side the contours are elegant and from the front, the low-lying stance delivers full impact. On the front and sides, the body's curves are smooth and full, coordinating perfectly with an extremely tensile wheel design. At the rear, a unique compact ducktail spoiler and halo taillight design are highly recognisable. The SU7 achieves an extra low drag coefficient of 0.195.
The steering wheel, seats, instrument panel, and HUD in Xiaomi SU7 are arranged symmetrically around the central axis. The dashboard display greets you as you start the car, while the tri-spoke D-shaped steering wheel feels comfortable in your hands. There are two physical buttons on the steering wheel, one turns on smart driving and the other enables Boost mode for a convenient shortcut. Driving information on the expansive HUD is also clear at a glance.
This EV can accelerate from 0 to 200km/h in just 10.67 seconds. Premium ride quality isn't just about power, it's also important how quickly that power responds. All SU7 models are equipped with silicon carbide, including controls, chargers, and compressors with a peak efficiency of 99.6%.
The vehicle lets you get back on the road with an incredible 510 kilometers of range after just 15 minutes of charging. Even the standard Xiaomi SU7 isn't far behind, offering a 350-kilometer range boost in the same time-frame. Two variants are on offer: Pro and Max. They both use the same 11-camera combination and NVIDIA DRIVE Orin computing platform with full-stack self-developed algorithms.