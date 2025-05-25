Xiaomi SU7 electric car launched: Features, specs, performance and more

This EV can accelerate from 0 to 200km/h in just 10.67 seconds. Premium ride quality isn't just about power, it's also important how quickly that power responds. All SU7 models are equipped with silicon carbide, including controls, chargers, and compressors with a peak efficiency of 99.6%.

The vehicle lets you get back on the road with an incredible 510 kilometers of range after just 15 minutes of charging. Even the standard Xiaomi SU7 isn't far behind, offering a 350-kilometer range boost in the same time-frame. Two variants are on offer: Pro and Max. They both use the same 11-camera combination and NVIDIA DRIVE Orin computing platform with full-stack self-developed algorithms.