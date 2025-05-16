Apple launches CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin, upgrades Siri controls

Apple has officially rolled out CarPlay Ultra, its most sophisticated in-car infotainment system yet, in collaboration with luxury carmaker Aston Martin. This latest version completely transforms how iPhone users engage with their vehicles, moving beyond the usual center display to integrate seamlessly across the entire digital instrument cluster.
Starting today, CarPlay Ultra is available for new Aston Martin vehicles ordered in the US and Canada. Apple has also announced that owners of select older models, including the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 and 2025 vehicles equipped with next-gen infotainment systems, can access the update through their dealerships.
Unlike previous versions, CarPlay Ultra enables automakers to fully embed Apple’s interface throughout the car’s display systems. This means it’s not just the main infotainment screen that gets the upgrade, but also the instrument cluster, featuring Apple-style graphics layered over brand-specific visuals.
The system enhances Siri’s capabilities, allowing drivers to control in-car functions like adjusting the temperature or changing radio stations without leaving the CarPlay interface.
This deeper integration means that voice commands are no longer limited to the iPhone’s capabilities. Instead, Siri is now connected to the car’s built-in systems, allowing for a more fluid, hands-free experience that prioritises safety and convenience.
According to reports, un addition to Aston Martin, other major players like Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis are gearing up to introduce CarPlay Ultra in their upcoming models, further expanding Apple’s presence in the connected car market.