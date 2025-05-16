Apple launches CarPlay Ultra with Aston Martin, upgrades Siri controls

Starting today, CarPlay Ultra is available for new Aston Martin vehicles ordered in the US and Canada. Apple has also announced that owners of select older models, including the 2024 Aston Martin DB12 and 2025 vehicles equipped with next-gen infotainment systems, can access the update through their dealerships.

Unlike previous versions, CarPlay Ultra enables automakers to fully embed Apple’s interface throughout the car’s display systems. This means it’s not just the main infotainment screen that gets the upgrade, but also the instrument cluster, featuring Apple-style graphics layered over brand-specific visuals.