iPhone 17 Air faces backlash—Here’s why consumers are concerned

As Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 17 series this September, early leaks have already stirred up a mix of excitement and debate. Among the most buzzed-about additions is the iPhone 17 Air, a device touted to be the thinnest iPhone ever made.. While this sleek design has certainly caught the attention of fans, it has also drawn some criticism from Apple enthusiasts and tech experts alike.
The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to fall between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models, is rumoured to be ditching its Ultra-Wide camera lens. One Reddit user expressed the frustration many feel about this change, stating, “You can’t just ‘replace’ an ultra-wide lens. If you need one, your only option is to buy a different iPhone.”
Adding fuel to the fire, there are reports that Apple might simplify the speaker setup to just a single bottom speaker. Critics argue that this could really hurt the audio experience, especially when it comes to enjoying media, making the new model seem like a step back despite its premium look.
Another point of contention is the rumored pricing. Even though the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be lighter, it’s likely to be priced similarly to the iPhone 16 Plus, which had a more comprehensive feature set. For many, this feels like a “downgrade disguised as an upgrade.”
While Apple seems to be targeting those who value portability and style, a lot of users believe that sacrificing functionality isn’t a fair trade. Leaks suggest the device could be as thin as 5.5 mm—thinner than even the iPad Pro.
So far, Apple hasn’t confirmed any of these rumours. However, as the company gears up for a big product refresh this fall, everyone is watching to see if design will take precedence over practical functionality.