iPhone 17 Air faces backlash—Here’s why consumers are concerned

The iPhone 17 Air, which is expected to fall between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models, is rumoured to be ditching its Ultra-Wide camera lens. One Reddit user expressed the frustration many feel about this change, stating, “You can’t just ‘replace’ an ultra-wide lens. If you need one, your only option is to buy a different iPhone.”

Adding fuel to the fire, there are reports that Apple might simplify the speaker setup to just a single bottom speaker. Critics argue that this could really hurt the audio experience, especially when it comes to enjoying media, making the new model seem like a step back despite its premium look.