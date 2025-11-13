Performance Sedan for those who want speed but need practicality

The Indian car bazaar has seen quite a few models come and go in the last two decades. But there are a few models that we kept calling. One such model is the ‘VRS’, a magnum opus by Skoda we have always had in limited numbers in our market. Well, the fame is such that all the 100 units of the 2025 Skoda Octavia VRS 265 allocated to our market were sold out within minutes the bookings began. Afterall, the previous generations have maintained a reputation of being as practical and comfortable as a daily driver, as fun they were behind the wheel. So yes! The fourth generation of the new Skoda Octavia VRS 265 will have to live up to quite a reputation. And at the Buddha International Circuit (BIC), we had the perfect setup to test the mettle.

The specs of the matter

It is a front wheel drive car powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine belting out 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a quick shifting 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, pushing it to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds with a top-speed limited to 250 km/h. We got to test the new VRS at two different stages. First, at a crisp handling section at the paddock range followed by three hot laps at the main F1 track. The paddock track was more of a go cart setting. A prima facie that gave us a proper impression of its dynamics and leaving me amazed with its handling prowess. The understeer in this front wheel drive car has been taken care of pretty well.

Finally, it was time for the masterwork at the main track. A mash on the throttle pins you back to those body-hugging bucket seats. It really has enough go to get your racing juices flowing and the chassis handles the power effortlessly, making it go around corners like a breeze. It has the same platform and engine of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, it’s hatch cousin from VW, but the VRS feels a tad more planted and poised at higher triple-digit speeds. Having said that, the tail of the car tends to float a wee bit if you are too hard on the pedal while exiting the corner, but it’s more fun than unnerving.