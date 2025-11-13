Performance Sedan for those who want speed but need practicality

The Indian car bazaar has seen quite a few models come and go in the last two decades. But there are a few models that we kept calling. One such model is the ‘VRS’, a magnum opus by Skoda we have always had in limited numbers in our market. Well, the fame is such that all the 100 units of the 2025 Skoda Octavia VRS 265 allocated to our market were sold out within minutes the bookings began. Afterall, the previous generations have maintained a reputation of being as practical and comfortable as a daily driver, as fun they were behind the wheel. So yes! The fourth generation of the new Skoda Octavia VRS 265 will have to live up to quite a reputation. And at the Buddha International Circuit (BIC), we had the perfect setup to test the mettle.
It is a front wheel drive car powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo petrol engine belting out 261 bhp and 370 Nm of peak torque. The motor is mated to a quick shifting 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, pushing it to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds with a top-speed limited to 250 km/h. We got to test the new VRS at two different stages. First, at a crisp handling section at the paddock range followed by three hot laps at the main F1 track. The paddock track was more of a go cart setting. A prima facie that gave us a proper impression of its dynamics and leaving me amazed with its handling prowess. The understeer in this front wheel drive car has been taken care of pretty well.
Finally, it was time for the masterwork at the main track. A mash on the throttle pins you back to those body-hugging bucket seats. It really has enough go to get your racing juices flowing and the chassis handles the power effortlessly, making it go around corners like a breeze. It has the same platform and engine of the Volkswagen Golf GTI, it’s hatch cousin from VW, but the VRS feels a tad more planted and poised at higher triple-digit speeds. Having said that, the tail of the car tends to float a wee bit if you are too hard on the pedal while exiting the corner, but it’s more fun than unnerving.
Even the styling and body colours do full justice to the VRS badge. A healthy dose of piano black on the face and a chiseled hood look aggressive. We are not a fan of these 19-inch alloys housing those flimsy removable plastic aero fins; they really don’t go with its sporty character. The rear end has been kept balanced and we liked the blacked-out lettering and badges. The twin-exhaust tips look cool, but they have really taken away that aural appeal. A big disappointment! In typical Skoda fashion, the cabin doesn’t fail to sway. Generous use of Alcantara on the upholstery and seats keeps up with the premium experience and the red stitching accentuates that sporty appeal. The rear seats too can accommodate two adults very comfortably and the 600-litres of boot space makes it even more practical for regular touring use.
It’s loaded to its gills with all modern creature comforts you expect at this price point, like 3-zone climate control, ambient-lighting, a 11-speaker Canton audio system, powered and massage front seats with memory presets, wireless charging, Level 2 ADAS, Virtual Cockpit like digital instrument panel and a gigantic 12.9-inch touchscreen taking centre stage. It’s very functional and upmarket in touch and feel, but the size is just absurd. All in all, there is no second guessing the performance of the VRS. And it’s practical and comfortable at the same time. If you are looking for a daily driver that is sporty doesn’t mind being driven hard, Skoda is already considering more units for our market.
Priced at INR 50 lakh, ex-showroom.
(Written by Shubham Parashar)