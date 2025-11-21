Big on small — new features on a small SUV increase its appeal

The Hyundai venue has been a runaway success since its introduction in 2019. With almost 7,00,000 units on the road since its introduction, this vehicle has been one of Hyundai’s success stories here. 2022 saw the car receive a facelift and in keeping with the model replacement cycle, the new car is here in 2025. When the Venue was first launched here, it brought technologies like a dry dual-clutch transmission here, compared to the wet dual clutch technologies of the VW group in India. Over a period of time, the company has almost perfected this system, bringing it almost on par with conventional torque converters. This time round too, the mini SUV brings some new technologies to the segment.

The new Hyundai Venue is a powerhouse of tech in a SUV

Dimensionally, the new car is slightly bigger than its predecessor – it is 48 mm taller, 30 mm wider with a wheelbase that grows 20mm over the existing car. While the improvements might look too meager, the fact is that interior space has grown substantially thanks to clever packaging. Curiously, powertrain options remain the same with two petrol engines and a forced-induction diesel. Naturally, the DCT is the star of the transmission network with manual and conventional automatic choices as well. The exteriors also see cosmetic changes like quad LED headlamps and LED connected rear tail-lights.

New Interiors as well

On the inside, new dual 12.3-inch displays show all car control and infotainment visuals, helped by the advanced ccNC (Connected Car Navigation Cockpit) with a chipset by NVIDIA can make the car your personalised entertainment hub, your tech-savvy co-pilot or your gateway to the horizon. The steering wheel has gone suitably high-tech in the N line (sporty) version as well with terrain and performance control buttons. Small changes like a curtain for the rear seats add hugely to the convenience factor to make journeys more enjoyable at the back. An abundance of C-Type ports mean that you are never more than a charge away from your gadgets. You also get ventilated seats in the front and vents for the second row for the aircon. The back seats now recline for greater comfort.