Resurrecting nostalgia by preserving classic cars and automobilia

My family cars were lying in a neglected state and I had gone to college in the US and returned. I was interested in modern cars especially sports cars (I still am) and was collecting them. In the early 2000s, my friend Guhan called me and invited me to see some of his classics. I went over and there were maybe 10 cars standing, and one particular Mercedes-Benz caught my eye. It was a W111 230S fintail, and I remembered this car used to belong to Greenways shipping and Mr. Om Prakash used to be the owner.So I told Guhan that I wanted to buy this car if he was not using it and this is how in 2002-3, my hobby took off. When I was in college, I used to have a Volkswagen Beetle LHD, which we had bought in 1972 from STC and had just 18,000 kilometres on it, in fact it used to belong to the German consulate. I used to love the car but when I came back after completing my college from the US, my father had sold the car and I was disappointed by that. I looked around and found a 1979 Brazilian model in immaculate condition, but it needed some work to be brought to our levels – I picked up the car and just stored it. When the passion reignited in 2003, I set about bringing it to a concours level.