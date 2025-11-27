HR88B8888 becomes India’s costliest car registration number at ₹1.17 Crore

Transport department officials said that the auction saw fast-paced bidding in the opening minutes of the event via the Internet, and reached ₹1 crore with HR88B8888, resulting in amazement from the buyers, many of whom were knowledgeable on VIP number values. Haryana's trend in buying exclusive vehicle registration numbers has shown strong demand for luxury vehicles; however, this highest-priced vehicle registration number from India has created a foundation for other states to keep a close watch on.

Astrology, social standing, branding, and personalised number plates have all contributed to the inadvertent popularism of specific number plates for luxury vehicles. Numerologists have identified the number "8888" to represent wealth creation, and it is considered to be an extremely desirable combination for VIP numbers.

Additionally, officials have indicated that the highest bidder will undergo a thorough process and be assigned to a high-end premium vehicle of choice in the near future, creating significant curiosity around who this person is. The sale reflects a change in the automotive culture of India, as vehicle registration numbers have become more representative of a lifestyle rather than just an identifier of the vehicle itself.