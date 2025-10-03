Thar challenges the tar once again with a brand new model

With new design elements, advanced comfort features and smart technology integration, this Iconic SUV is engineered to redefine urban commuting and elevate rugged weekend adventures. More than just an SUV, it represents a lifestyle statement, inspiring generations to embrace adventure and exploration

The new Mahindra Thar launched at Rs 9.99 lakh

The New Thar's exterior boasts a distinct front grille complemented by a dual-tone front bumper and R18 alloy wheels, all of which contribute to the vehicle's unmissable presence. Inside, the all-new black theme dashboard and new steering wheel elevate the interior aesthetics to a new level of sophistication. It is available in six exciting color options, including two new additions: Tango Red and Battleship Grey.

Designed with comfort and convenience in mind, the vehicle features rear AC vents which ensure that passengers in the second row enjoy a comfortable drive, while the sliding armrest and dead pedal (in the AT version) offers additional comfort for the driver. Door-mounted power windows and rear-view camera provide ease of driving, and the internally operated fuel lid ensures hassle-free refueling. The rear wash & wiper is an invaluable addition for maintaining visibility in adverse weather conditions. Additionally, the A-Pillar entry assist handle offers extra support for easy ingress and egress.