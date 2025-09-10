VinFast makes its India debut with the launch of its made-in-India SUVs, VF6 and VF7

VinFast has entered India's dynamic electric vehicle market at an opportune time, with the segment experiencing unprecedented growth and consumer appetite for premium electric SUVs. The company's positioning focuses on delivering advanced features typically found in higher segments, cutting-edge safety technology, and comprehensive after-sales support to consumers seeking sustainable mobility solutions. They are launching two models in India, the VF6 and the VF7.
Inspired by philosophy of ‘The Duality in Nature’, VF 6, a premium compact electric SUV combines contrasting qualities of fun and sophistication, technology and human focus, to deliver a blend of performance and features.
The electric SUV offers a 59.6 kWh battery pack with 25-minute fast charging (10- 70%), ARAI certified range of upto 468 kms. 2,730 mm long wheelbase and 190 mm ground clearance.The VF 6 will be offered in three variants – Earth, Wind and Wind Infinity.
VF 6 Earth: 130 kW peak power, 250 Nm peak torque, independent rear suspension for utmost comfort. Multiple drive modes to suit individual driving preferences and moods. With all black interiors, 12.9 inch infotainment screen, automatic AC, powered driver seat and cruise control are all standard equipment. Piano inspired gear selector comes with dedicated drive mode button, electronic parking brake and auto hold functionality.
VF 6 Wind: 150 kW peak power, 310 Nm peak torque, 0-100 km/h in just 8.9 seconds. With Mocca brown interiors, premium vegan leather upholstery, 8-way powered driver seat adjustment and front seats ventilation, dual-zone AC with air ionizer and PM 1.0 air filtration will keep the families in comfort. An 8-speaker audio system, coloured HUD projection, Adaptive Cruise Control along with full ADAS Level 2 suit including front and rear auto emergency braking, and 18-inch machine-cut wheels are other prominent additions. 7 airbags are standard. The Infinity version adds a large edge to edge panoramic fixed glass roof. Prices start at ₹16.49 lakhs, ex-showroom
VF 7
The VF 7 embodies ‘The Universe is Asymmetrical’ design philosophy, fusing bold exteriors with premium interior. VF7 is a large SUV with length exceeding 4.5 mtrs and 2,840 mm wheelbase. It will be available in two battery packs and five variants – Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky and Sky Infinity. The car also has two interior color options and two drivetrain options: FWD and AWD configurations.
VF 7 Earth: 59.6 kWh battery pack, motor producing 130 kW peak power and generating 250 Nm peak torque. Charging time of just 24 minutes from 10% to 70%. Sporty black vegan leather upholstery, coloured HUD projection, rain-sensing wipers, dual zone air conditioning, powered driver seat, cruise control and large 19 inch alloy wheels are all standard. The piano inspired gear selector that comes with dedicated drive mode button, electronic parking brake and auto hold functionality is sporty and sophisticated.
VF 7 Wind: Gets a larger 70.8 kWh battery pack, power of 150 kW from PMSM motor, 310 Nm peak torque, 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds. 28-minute fast charging (10-70%), 19-inch alloy wheels painted in sporty black colour, powered tailgate, 8-way power driver seat adjustment, front ventilated seats, 8-speaker audio system, Adaptive Cruise Control along with full ADAS Level 2 suit including an advanced driver distraction warning with a driver monitoring system camera mounted on the steering. Premium mocca brown vegan leather interiors adds to the aura of the car.
VF 7 Sky: All the features of VF 7 Wind plus a dual-motor setup generating combined peak power of 260 kW and 500 Nm peak torque, this gives AWD capabilities to the car and 0-100 km/h in 5.8 secs. VF 7 Wind Infinity and VF 7 Sky Infinity add a large edge-to-edge panoramic fixed glass roof.
Prices start at INR 20.89 lakhs, ex-showroom
