VinFast makes its India debut with the launch of its made-in-India SUVs, VF6 and VF7

VF 7

The VF 7 embodies ‘The Universe is Asymmetrical’ design philosophy, fusing bold exteriors with premium interior. VF7 is a large SUV with length exceeding 4.5 mtrs and 2,840 mm wheelbase. It will be available in two battery packs and five variants – Earth, Wind, Wind Infinity, Sky and Sky Infinity. The car also has two interior color options and two drivetrain options: FWD and AWD configurations.

VF 7 Earth: 59.6 kWh battery pack, motor producing 130 kW peak power and generating 250 Nm peak torque. Charging time of just 24 minutes from 10% to 70%. Sporty black vegan leather upholstery, coloured HUD projection, rain-sensing wipers, dual zone air conditioning, powered driver seat, cruise control and large 19 inch alloy wheels are all standard. The piano inspired gear selector that comes with dedicated drive mode button, electronic parking brake and auto hold functionality is sporty and sophisticated.

VF 7 Wind: Gets a larger 70.8 kWh battery pack, power of 150 kW from PMSM motor, 310 Nm peak torque, 0-100 km/h in 9.5 seconds. 28-minute fast charging (10-70%), 19-inch alloy wheels painted in sporty black colour, powered tailgate, 8-way power driver seat adjustment, front ventilated seats, 8-speaker audio system, Adaptive Cruise Control along with full ADAS Level 2 suit including an advanced driver distraction warning with a driver monitoring system camera mounted on the steering. Premium mocca brown vegan leather interiors adds to the aura of the car.

VF 7 Sky: All the features of VF 7 Wind plus a dual-motor setup generating combined peak power of 260 kW and 500 Nm peak torque, this gives AWD capabilities to the car and 0-100 km/h in 5.8 secs. VF 7 Wind Infinity and VF 7 Sky Infinity add a large edge-to-edge panoramic fixed glass roof.

Prices start at INR 20.89 lakhs, ex-showroom