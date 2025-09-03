Maruti Suzuki launches the All-New VICTORIS

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL), has launched its latest SUV, the VICTORIS. Engineered to set new benchmarks, the VICTORIS seamlessly blends hyper-connected technology, all-round safety, futuristic and sleek design, and thrilling performance to deliver an SUV that the company says, has ‘Got It All’. Available in petrol with Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select (4x4), eco-friendly S-CNG technology with segment-first underbody tank design, the VICTORIS offers a wide range of powertrain systems to suit today’s dynamic youth. A PM2.5 filter with AQI display and auto purify mode is also present.

All you need to know about All-New VICTORIS

Amongst other things, the car gets a ‘Theatre on Wheels’ effect 8-speaker Premium Sound Experience – Infinity6 by Harman integrated with Dolby Atmos7 5.1 Surround Sound, a 25.65cm (10.1”) SmartPlay Pro X touchscreen infotainment system featuring in-built apps from App Store with OTA updates, Alexa Auto Voice AI5 with 35+ features, smart powered tailgate with gesture control, 64-colour customisable Ambient Lighting and a lot more. All-Round Safety comes from Level 2 ADAS, 6 Airbags, high-definition 360 view camera with 11 views and more. For sunroof lovers, a panoramic sunroof with large opening area and double slide mechanism lends to the sense of airiness inside the spacious cabin.