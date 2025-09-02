Honda Cars India introduces Elevate with new interior options and styling upgrades

The Honda Elevate ZX grade will also come with a new Ivory interior theme featuring Ivory leatherette seats, ivory soft touch inserts on the doors lining, and on the instrument panel. Enhancing its premium feel, the ZX grade will offer the new Alpha-Bold plus Grille as an optional feature, giving the front profile a more commanding and stylish appearance. Customers can also opt for the newly introduced 360° surround vision camera and rhythmic 7-colourambient lighting as additional options.

Honda Cars India introduces Elevate

With the introduction of the Ivory upholstery option, the Elevate ZX will come with three distinct interior choices – Tan, Ivory, and Black (In black edition). The new ZX Ivory grade starts from Rs. 15,51,000 (Ex. Showroom Delhi)

For the V and VX grades, the Elevate now features new black fabric upholstery, replacing the previous shadow beige upholstery. These variants also receive Ivory soft touch inserts on the doors lining and dashboard, creating a dual-tone interior look. Additionally, customers can opt for the Alpha-Bold plus Grille as an accessory in these grades as well, offering a bold, sporty exterior enhancement. Also, the Crystal Black Pearl colour option will be offered in the V, VX and ZX grades, alongside the existing colour lineup. The V & VX grades with new interiors start from Rs.12,39,000 & Rs. 14,13,700 respectively (Ex. Showroom Delhi).