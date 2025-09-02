Explore compact power in a pocket sized SUV

Step inside, and you will see that the new grey-black interiors look classy. There are some changes here too, and we appreciated the perforated leatherette seats with ventilation – perfect for a torrid summer day. Thankfully, Renault has resisted the sunrood trend and the interiors look all the better for it. The 8-inch touchscreen is pretty decent with good graphics, though our test vehicle had a bit of lag n the touch interface. The camera quality though is not pin-sharp and the sound system just about passable. What is excellent though are the new graphics for the driver display, which is quite sporty and easy to configure. The addition of a new ‘mode’ switch further simplifies matters, you get to choose between ‘Normal’, ‘Eco’ and ‘Sport’, with each bringing in its special characteristics to engine response.

Two other features that most manufacturers don’t get but Renault has nailed is the switchable ambience lights and the switchable wireless charger. You can keep the ambience lights on or off – some of us find these lights too distracting and giving a switch is a great idea that others too must emulate. Ditto for the wireless charger as you only need it once in a while and not other times, when it is nore useful as a storage space. Cubbyholes and twin gloveboxes make sure that you do not have to struggle due to lack of storage anywhere.

Space is adequate at the back as well, but what is disappointing is the lack of charging points with a solo 12-volt socket doing the owners. We had expected to see at least 2 Type-C charging ports. The addition of automatic headlamps and rain-sensing wipers makes life considerably easier.

Performance is brisk with the 3-pot 999cc engine being fairly enthusiastic. The Kiger is reasonably quick off the line and is fun to drive, especially with the CVT. Safety has not been ignored either and 6-airbags besides the usual bevy of electronic safety features keep you safe. The Kiger can be a great alternative as your first SUV, or simply as a small edition to any garage.

Prices start at INR 6.30 lakhs, for the non-turbo version and 9.99 lakhs for the turbo. All prices ex-showroom.