Tata Nexon EV With ADAS: Better safety, priced at Rs. 17.29 Lakh

A new introduction to the Nexon.ev 45 line-up, the #DARK edition features an exclusive, all-black aesthetic with a dark treatment on the exterior, and all-black leatherette bolstered seats in the interior. With a C75 real-world range of 350–370 kms, and faster charging speeds of 20% – 80% in 40 minutes with 150 km worth range added in 15 minutes, the Nexon.#DARK brings with it best-in-class features, including a panoramic sunroof, Vehicle-to-Vehicle charging & Vehicle to Load technology, as well as an exclusive UI and UX for the 31.24 cm Harman touchscreen infotainment system and the 26.03 cm instrument cluster. Other features include a rear window sunshade and ambient lighting.

Furthermore, the ADAS feature additions include – Traffic Sign Recognition [TSR], Lane Centering System [LCS], Lane Departure Warning [LDW], Lane Keep Assist [LKA], Forward Collision Warning [FCW] (Pedestrian / Cyclist / Car), Autonomous Emergency Braking [AEB] (Pedestrian / Cyclist / Car), High Beam Assist [HBA].

Launched in 2020, the Nexon.ev is a true game-changer that kickstarted India’s EV revolution. It continues to be India’s most sold EV, courtesy its compelling combination of technology, performance, and features. A pioneer in safety, the Nexon.ev has been awarded a full 5-star safety rating under the Bharat-NCAP protocol, cementing its position as a trusted vehicle for Indian families.

Prices start at ₹17.29 lakhs, ex-showroom.