The ultimate star car to make its grand entry

In 2026, Mercedes‑Benz marks 140 years since the invention of the automobile. Through each era, Mercedes‑Benz has built icons. Every Mercedes‑Benz stands for pioneering spirit, excellence and a sense of belonging: “Welcome home.” And for 105 years, Maybach has elevated them into expressions of the future of luxury. Mercedes‑Maybach combines the cutting-edge technology and perfection of Mercedes‑Benz with the exclusivity and elegance of Maybach.

A more commanding expression of status: The new, more sculptural interpretation of the Maybach grille – now 20 per cent larger and available with a luminous surround – sets the tone. The Maybach emblem on the C‑pillar and even the upright Mercedes‑Benz star atop the bonnet are gracefully illuminated. Each element has been designed to project quiet authority, never ostentation.

The cockpit feels like entering an exquisite lounge, as the redesigned interior blends high craftsmanship with the graceful modernity of the MBUX Superscreen, bathed in a Maybach-specific ambient style. New open‑pore wood, including beautifully grained oak, is paired with soft light, deep materials and smooth digital surfaces. The result is an enveloping calm – the signature Maybach cocooning effect, reinterpreted. For the first time, a leather-free upholstery graces the interior, including the new high‑grade “Mirville” textile with its natural‑fibre look, complemented by deep white piping and an exclusive open-quilted diamond-stitched graphic.