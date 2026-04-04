The ultimate star car to make its grand entry

In 2026, Mercedes‑Benz marks 140 years since the invention of the automobile. Through each era, Mercedes‑Benz has built icons. Every Mercedes‑Benz stands for pioneering spirit, excellence and a sense of belonging: “Welcome home.” And for 105 years, Maybach has elevated them into expressions of the future of luxury. Mercedes‑Maybach combines the cutting-edge technology and perfection of Mercedes‑Benz with the exclusivity and elegance of Maybach.
A more commanding expression of status: The new, more sculptural interpretation of the Maybach grille – now 20 per cent larger and available with a luminous surround – sets the tone. The Maybach emblem on the C‑pillar and even the upright Mercedes‑Benz star atop the bonnet are gracefully illuminated. Each element has been designed to project quiet authority, never ostentation.
The cockpit feels like entering an exquisite lounge, as the redesigned interior blends high craftsmanship with the graceful modernity of the MBUX Superscreen, bathed in a Maybach-specific ambient style. New open‑pore wood, including beautifully grained oak, is paired with soft light, deep materials and smooth digital surfaces. The result is an enveloping calm – the signature Maybach cocooning effect, reinterpreted. For the first time, a leather-free upholstery graces the interior, including the new high‑grade “Mirville” textile with its natural‑fibre look, complemented by deep white piping and an exclusive open-quilted diamond-stitched graphic.
The new Mercedes‑Maybach S‑Class offers an even more refined driving experience, harmoniously combining serenity, efficiency and effortless power. Automatic comfort doors, Executive rear seats, a dedicated refrigerated compartment and silver‑plated Robbe & Berking champagne flutes reinforce the feeling of curated indulgence.
A powerful ADAS system offers advanced capabilities. The car introduces a water‑cooled supercomputer with substantial performance reserves, designed to support future capabilities. The MB. DRIVE ASSIST package is fitted as standard, including Active Distance Assist DISTRONIC with Steering Assist and Lane Change Assist. MB. DRIVE PARKING ASSIST7 identifies parking spaces on both sides of the vehicle at an early stage and, for the first time, supports diagonal parking. The system offers enhanced surround‑view displays via a 360‑degree camera and updated graphics on the central screen. A new Digital Extra2 provides wheel‑protection warnings while manoeuvring.
The combustion range has been extensively re‑engineered and readied for future emissions regulations. The latest evolution of the eight‑cylinder (M 177 Evo) in the Mercedes‑Maybach S 680, delivers 603 hp + 23 hp and 850 Nm + 205 Nm for greater power and sharper response – now on a par with the current 12‑cylinder unit. Technical upgrades and the mild-hybrid technology (ISG 2.0) ensure agile, linear power delivery with efficient energy recuperation, while two Lanchester balance shafts provide exceptional refinement. In the S 580, the now more powerful V8 develops 530 hp + 23 hp and 750 Nm + 205 Nm. For purists, the Mercedes‑Maybach S 680 will be offered with the celebrated V12 (M 279), rated at 603 hp.
Prices expected to start at ₹3 crore onwards, ex-showroom.