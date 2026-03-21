The new MINI Cooper S Victory Edition pays homage to the iconic 1965 Monte Carlo Rally winning Mini Cooper S.

Significant Inside

Minimalist design, digital innovations and an immersive user experience are the hallmarks of the interior. On entering the vehicle, the striking door sill showcases white “1965”- writing on a red and black background immediately catch the eye and bestow the cockpit with an exclusive look. In addition, each model of the edition features a dedication on the inside of the door reflecting information about the bygone rally. The sportiness is elevated with JCW Sports Seats, Vescin Black upholstery and JCW Dashboard Trim. The JCW Steering Wheel with paddle shifters adds to the hallmark MINI go-kart feeling. Finished in a racy anthracite and red, the interior creates an elegant blend while also providing a sportive contrast to the vehicle’s exterior paintwork. The edition specific details have been carefully selected to create a harmonious overall effect. The 6 O´clock spoke of the sports steering wheel and the storage box in the center of the console feature the “1965”-lettering and thus become a subtle but impactful reference to the rich tradition of MINI motorsports history. The racing number of the victorious Cooper S from 1965 adorns the key cap of the exclusive edition, making it a daily symbol of this historical success.

The MINI Interaction Unit takes a quantum leap into the digital age with the hi-resolution 240mm Circular OLED touchscreen display. It is the defining feature of the interior with a completely new feel and versatile functions. It has moved closer to the driver and can be operated similar to a smartphone. The new MINI Operating System 9 is optimised for touchscreen and voice control and provides advanced connectivity for maximum ease of use.

The new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant (IPA) can be activated by saying “Hey MINI” to control a wide range of functions such as navigation, telephony, entertainment and others. The innovative MINI Digital Key Plus turns the smartphone into a car key via the MINI App and can be transferred to different users, along with their personal vehicle settings. Head-up Display projects all relevant information directly in the driver’s line of sight. A Fisheye Camera can capture selfies, fun moments and videos with sound, inside the cabin and is capable of transfers via a QR code. Harman Kardon Surround Sound System is an aural treat. Other features include Navigation, Remote Services, Remote Software Upgrades, Apple CarPlay / Android Auto, Teleservices, In-Car Weather and Intelligent Emergency Call.

The car is priced at ₹57.5 lakh, ex-showroom