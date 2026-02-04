A Japanese company known for its tyres launches its latest footwear for SUVs

The tyre also incorporates 3D-shaped sipes, which help maintain tread block rigidity for balanced performance — delivering stable handling on dry roads while improving grip on wet surfaces. Complementing this is an aggressive shoulder design that reinforces durability and edge traction, particularly under higher loads and low-speed off-road conditions typical of SUVs and pick-ups.

As India’s SUV and lifestyle vehicle segment continues to grow, the GEOLANDAR A/T G015 aligns with evolving consumer expectations — enabling motorists to get more from their motoring lifestyle. Built for real-world driving conditions, it supports everyday mobility while also encouraging exploration beyond the routine, whether that means long highway drives, weekend off-roading or overlanding journeys.