A Japanese company known for its tyres launches its latest footwear for SUVs

Yokohama’s Geolander A/T G015 is a purpose-engineered all-terrain tyre designed for SUVs, pick-ups and lifestyle vehicles that increasingly operate across varied driving environments. As usage patterns evolve — blending daily city commutes, highways, broken roads, weekend off-roading and overlanding — versatility has become a practical requirement rather than a niche preference.
Built to handle this dual role, the Geolander A/T G015 features four deep main grooves that enhance water evacuation, supporting stable handling and confidence during wet and unpredictable conditions. An optimised lug groove design improves traction on loose and uneven surfaces, making it well suited for trails, gravel, and rough terrain commonly encountered during off-road drives and overland journeys.
The tyre also incorporates 3D-shaped sipes, which help maintain tread block rigidity for balanced performance — delivering stable handling on dry roads while improving grip on wet surfaces. Complementing this is an aggressive shoulder design that reinforces durability and edge traction, particularly under higher loads and low-speed off-road conditions typical of SUVs and pick-ups.
As India’s SUV and lifestyle vehicle segment continues to grow, the GEOLANDAR A/T G015 aligns with evolving consumer expectations — enabling motorists to get more from their motoring lifestyle. Built for real-world driving conditions, it supports everyday mobility while also encouraging exploration beyond the routine, whether that means long highway drives, weekend off-roading or overlanding journeys.
