Toyota Kirloskar Motor Joins Hands with the Indian Armed Forces for Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan

As the official mobility partner, TKM will provide 15 Hilux vehicles for the expedition. Globally recognized for their durability and reliability, the vehicles will demonstrate strong performance across real-world conditions, including deserts, off-road routes, and challenging terrains, supported by their advanced 4x4 off-road drive capability. TKM will also provide comprehensive service support throughout the journey, including access to service facilities, spare parts, and on-ground technical assistance.

Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs and Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We believe mobility plays a meaningful role in enabling purpose-driven missions. Partnering with the Indian Armed Forces for Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan is a matter of pride for us, as it honors India’s military heritage and the spirit of national unity. The Hilux has been engineered for reliability, strength, and performance in demanding conditions, and this expedition across varied terrains is a true validation of its capabilities.”

Major General Arvind Yadav, VSM ADG Artillery, said, “The Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan is a journey of remembrance, connection, and national pride. It also allows us to engage with citizens across regions. Reliable mobility is critical for such an extensive multi-terrain expedition, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s support will ensure operational continuity throughout the journey. Partnerships like these strengthen our outreach efforts and help convey the values that the Indian Armed Forces stands for.”

The expedition is expected to create stronger public engagement by bringing citizens closer to India’s defense legacy across regions. With reliable mobility support, the journey aims to amplify awareness, remembrance, and the spirit of patriotism.