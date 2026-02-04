Toyota Kirloskar Motor Joins Hands with the Indian Armed Forces for Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has partnered with the Indian Armed Forces as the official mobility partner for the Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan, a national expedition that pays tribute to India’s military heritage, bravery, and enduring spirit of unity. Through this collaboration, TKM reiterates its deep-rooted commitment to the nation and salutes the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of the Armed Forces. The expedition was formally flagged off by Shri Jishnu Dev Varma, Hon’ble Governor of Telangana, in the presence of Senior Officers from Indian Army, Indian Navy, BSF & Civil Administration and Toyota Kirloskar Motor team.
The Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan is an initiative led by the Regiment of Artillery, with support from the Indian Navy and the Border Security Force (BSF). Scheduled from 3 February to 25 February 2026, a select 32-member team comprising personnel from the Army, Navy and BSF will travel over 3,400 kilometres, covering 14 cities including Dwarka, Dhrangadhra, Bhuj, Kotteshwar, Dhordo, Dholavira, Nadabet, Munabao, Murar, Jaisalmer, Bikaner, Sri Ganganagar, Ambala, and Delhi.
As the official mobility partner, TKM will provide 15 Hilux vehicles for the expedition. Globally recognized for their durability and reliability, the vehicles will demonstrate strong performance across real-world conditions, including deserts, off-road routes, and challenging terrains, supported by their advanced 4x4 off-road drive capability. TKM will also provide comprehensive service support throughout the journey, including access to service facilities, spare parts, and on-ground technical assistance.
Mr. Vikram Gulati, Country Head and Executive Vice President - Corporate Affairs and Governance, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said, “We believe mobility plays a meaningful role in enabling purpose-driven missions. Partnering with the Indian Armed Forces for Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan is a matter of pride for us, as it honors India’s military heritage and the spirit of national unity. The Hilux has been engineered for reliability, strength, and performance in demanding conditions, and this expedition across varied terrains is a true validation of its capabilities.”
Major General Arvind Yadav, VSM ADG Artillery, said, “The Bharat Rannbhoomi Darshan is a journey of remembrance, connection, and national pride. It also allows us to engage with citizens across regions. Reliable mobility is critical for such an extensive multi-terrain expedition, and Toyota Kirloskar Motor’s support will ensure operational continuity throughout the journey. Partnerships like these strengthen our outreach efforts and help convey the values that the Indian Armed Forces stands for.”
The expedition is expected to create stronger public engagement by bringing citizens closer to India’s defense legacy across regions. With reliable mobility support, the journey aims to amplify awareness, remembrance, and the spirit of patriotism.
