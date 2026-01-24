Now you see me: How ADAS is making you drive better

Till a few years back, if someone told you that you could summon your car towards you from a parking spot, you would have probably laughed at that person. But that’s a reality today, not only from some fancy foreign OEM manufacturers but our own home companies like Tata and Mahindra.

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) entered India only in 2020, first on the MG Gloster but the system rapidly gained popularity and now most new cars have it in their top models, including sub-compact cars less than 4 metres in length, like the Honda Amaze. Small SUVs like the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet are also getting these features, so what exactly is this about? Let’s talk about the world of connected automobiles.

A lot of vehicles in India today are using ADAS technology

There are basically three types of connections here. Firstly, car technology that assists you in day-to-day driving. Then there are connected technologies which talk to you and the service centre directly. And the third part is where cars talk to each other – this is still at a nascent stage. let us start with ADAS.

ADAS can be primarily divided into different levels, depending upon the scale of automation that a vehicle provides. Level 0 is – you guessed it – where the vehicle does not have any aids but can have certain functions like parking sensors, 360-degree cameras, traffic sign recognition, lane departure warning, night vision, blind spot information system, rear-cross traffic alert, and forward-collision warning.

In Level 1 of ADAS, the driver is still fully in control, and the driver aids that will help you are adaptive cruise control (where the car speeds up or slows down depending on the vehicle in front of you), automatic emergency brake assist (here the vehicle can automatically brake hard depending on your pedal inputs), and features that help you stick to your lane – like lane keeping, lane assist, lane change etc.

This can be done by means of warnings on the dashboard and steering wheel vibrations – depending on the vehicle. Level 2 is the most prevalent at the moment, because Levels 3 to 5 give more control to the vehicle, with level 5 being fully autonomous. Well known model, actress and rally driver Gul Panag says “ADAS is a useful assistive layer in modern cars, especially for fatigue management, highway driving, and collision mitigation. Given our traffic conditions and long drives, driver drowsiness is a very real concern. This becomes even more critical in commercial vehicles like trucks and buses, where drivers going off to sleep or suddenly changing lanes without looking is one of the leading causes of road incidents.”