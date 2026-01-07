Audi Revolut F1 Team ignites 2026 campaign with successful first fire-up

Gernot Döllner, CEO of AUDI AG and Chairman of the Board of Audi Motorsport AG: “For Audi, entering Formula 1 is a key part of our brand’s ongoing renewal. This milestone is a clear demonstration of our ‘Vorsprung durch Technik’ ambition. It is the result of seamless teamwork and a relentless pursuit of excellence that will serve as a guiding example for the entire Audi organization. This project is a catalyst for change, fostering pride, identity, and enthusiasm. With the fire-up, the hard work of the teams in Hinwil, Neuburg and Bicester now truly comes to life, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter in Audi’s motorsport history.”

Mattia Binotto, Head of the Audi F1 Project: “A fire-up is always a special moment, but this one marks a new beginning. It is the tangible result of our collective ambition and the dedicated work of our teams in Neuburg and Hinwil. Seeing everything come together for the first time gives the entire project incredible energy. We have built a solid foundation for what will be a long journey, defined by our relentless drive to improve.”

Jonathan Wheatley, Team Principal of the Audi Revolut F1 Team: “This successful fire-up is a critical milestone that validates the quality of the work and collaboration across all departments. It energizes the entire team and provides a clear focus as we prepare for the next phases of development, including the moment we first bring the car to track. This achievement brings our first race in Melbourne into sharp focus, and we will build on this foundation as one united team.”

With this key objective met, Audi Revolut F1 Team continues its intensive preparations for its debut season. The team’s next major milestone will be the global launch event in Berlin on January 20, 2026, where its full race livery and on-track identity will be officially presented ahead of the first collective test session in Barcelona at the end of the month.

Alongside these milestones, the team has set the stage for its first race season from a communications perspective. With the team launch on January 20, 2026, in Berlin, the new Content Hub will go live and serve as the central repository for exclusive team content, including news, insights, and regular updates around race weekends.