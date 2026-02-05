A closer look at the premium people mover by a German automotive company

Volkswagen has just launched the Tayron R-line in India. It sits between the mid-sized Tiguan, Volkswagen’s best-selling model worldwide, and the Touareg, the brand’s flagship large SUV. At 4,792mm, it is longer than its forebear, the Tiguan Allspace, which translates into more space for passengers in the third row of seats and a cavernous 850-litre boot when the third row of seats is folded flat. Built in Aurangabad, the Tayron R-line has family-friendly features such as sun-blinds in the rear doors and an electronic child safety lock that’s operated from the driver’s door; but it is perhaps the vehicle’s design, interior quality, comfort levels and equipment that really stand out.
The Tayron R is characterised by a clear, striking SUV design. At the front, LED headlights and the standard illuminated Volkswagen badge create an unmistakable light signature as night falls. The same applies at the rear, with its full-length LED crossbar, 3D tail light clusters and illuminated Volkswagen logo. The Tayron R is the first Made-in-India Volkswagen model with illuminated logos at the front and rear. Sharply drawn lines emphasise the Tayron’s premium feel and elongated silhouette.
This approach is also reflected in the cabin, which is dominated by surfaces with a pleasant feel with elegant materials such as ArtVelours Eco (microfibre), authentic open-pore wood and an illuminated decorative trim. LED headlights with automatic main beam control (Light Assist) are included as standard, as are nine airbags (including a centre airbag). Then there is the three-zone air conditioning, 30-colour ambient lighting, an infotainment system with 15-inch screen, and a multi-function driving experience switch for adjusting driving profiles, audio volume and cabin atmospheres using pre-programmed lighting and audio moods. There is even an illuminated R décor insert in dashboard!
The list of standard equipment is quite generous, and you also get an Augmented Reality (AR) head-up display, IQ.LIGHT HD matrix headlights with interactive lighting functions, and Travel Assist for longitudinal and lateral guidance. Also available is a tilting and sliding panoramic sunroof, a 700-Watt Harman-Kardon sound system with 11 speakers, sub-woofer and amplifier, plus Varena leatherette (unfortunately the era of real leather has disappeared) upholstery on electrically adjustable seats with massage and ventilation functions in the front.
Standard ADAS-2 assist systems include adaptive cruise control (ACC), the oncoming vehicle braking when turning function, lane change system (Side Assist), lane keeping system (Lane Assist), and an automatic emergency braking system with pedestrian and cyclist monitoring (Front Assist). Park Assist Plus, a rear-view camera, dynamic road sign display and a new exit warning system, which prevents doors being opened if another road user approaches from behind, also come as standard.
The Tayron R-line is powered by Volkswagen’s formidable 2.0-litre Turbo Stratified Injection (TSi) engine with 202 bhp and 320 Nm of torque, transferred to the road via a 7-speed dual clutch (DCT) transmission. The vehicle also gets AWD, which VW calls 4Motion.
The biggest improvement in our opinion is that VW has added all features that people expect from a vehicle in this segment, including a powered tailgate and ADAS level 2. The price announcement will be soon and we are expecting a competitive price tag, which will make the Tayron R the best vehicle in this segment. Bookings can be made now, with an initial amount of ₹51,000.
