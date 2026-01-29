Eclectic Electric - The All New Mercedes-Benz GLC

For many years, the GLC has been the most popular model from Mercedes-Benz, repeatedly topping the chartsas the brand’s bestseller not only in India, but worldwide. The GLC is based on EQ Technology. Extensive customer feedback from around the world defined the development of the electric GLC from the start.

It leads the way with an elevated design language and intelligence powered by the AI-driven MB.OS super brain. Built electric-first, as the first model in a completely new vehicle family, it excels in performance, range, efficiency and charging speed.

A closer look at The All New Mercedes-Benz GLC

At the same time, it sets new standards in its class for design, value, versatility and space: The vehicle offers even more legroom and headroom than its conventionally powered siblings and combined with features like a seamless 39.1-inch seamless MBUX hyperscreen, and inviting ambient light that illuminates even the starry sky control panoramic roof, it gives a new level of the ‘Welcome Home’ feeling of comfort, safety and being supported.

The all-new GLC’s unparalleled driving experience includes the One-Box braking system. It provides exceptionally smooth, consistent and assured deceleration, whether via energy recovery or friction braking.

The MB.DRIVE systems in the all-new GLC take advantage of up to ten external cameras, five radar sensors and twelve ultrasonic sensors to offer first-class advanced driver assistance2. And with intelligent air suspension familiar from the S-Class, the vehicle guarantees supreme ride comfort. This combines with a 4.5-degree rear-axle steering for exceptional agility.

The vehicle is the epitome of versatility, spaciousness and comfort, making it the perfect companion for everyday adventures. With a wheelbase that’s 84 mm longer compared to tit’s ICE counterpart, passengers can enjoy an exceptionally roomy and comfortable ride. The result is 13 mm more legroom and 46 mm more

headroom up front, while rear passengers benefit from 47 mm more legroom and 17 mm more headroom. For those requiring ample storage space, the boot provides a generous 570 litres of capacity and when the rear seats are folded down, it expands to 1,740 litres. Additionally, the frunk (front trunk) contributes an extra 128 litres of load capacity and can be opened partially electrically via touch control.