Eclectic Electric - The All New Mercedes-Benz GLC

For many years, the GLC has been the most popular model from Mercedes-Benz, repeatedly topping the chartsas the brand’s bestseller not only in India, but worldwide. The GLC is based on EQ Technology. Extensive customer feedback from around the world defined the development of the electric GLC from the start.
It leads the way with an elevated design language and intelligence powered by the AI-driven MB.OS super brain. Built electric-first, as the first model in a completely new vehicle family, it excels in performance, range, efficiency and charging speed.
At the same time, it sets new standards in its class for design, value, versatility and space: The vehicle offers even more legroom and headroom than its conventionally powered siblings and combined with features like a seamless 39.1-inch seamless MBUX hyperscreen, and inviting ambient light that illuminates even the starry sky control panoramic roof, it gives a new level of the ‘Welcome Home’ feeling of comfort, safety and being supported.
The all-new GLC’s unparalleled driving experience includes the One-Box braking system. It provides exceptionally smooth, consistent and assured deceleration, whether via energy recovery or friction braking.
The MB.DRIVE systems in the all-new GLC take advantage of up to ten external cameras, five radar sensors and twelve ultrasonic sensors to offer first-class advanced driver assistance2. And with intelligent air suspension familiar from the S-Class, the vehicle guarantees supreme ride comfort. This combines with a 4.5-degree rear-axle steering for exceptional agility.
The vehicle is the epitome of versatility, spaciousness and comfort, making it the perfect companion for everyday adventures. With a wheelbase that’s 84 mm longer compared to tit’s ICE counterpart, passengers can enjoy an exceptionally roomy and comfortable ride. The result is 13 mm more legroom and 46 mm more
headroom up front, while rear passengers benefit from 47 mm more legroom and 17 mm more headroom. For those requiring ample storage space, the boot provides a generous 570 litres of capacity and when the rear seats are folded down, it expands to 1,740 litres. Additionally, the frunk (front trunk) contributes an extra 128 litres of load capacity and can be opened partially electrically via touch control.
A seamless and intuitive charging experience is also guaranteed with the integrated reservation function for charging stations. Furthermore, the vehicle is equipped with the technology for bidirectional charging.The all-new electric GLC combines the reliability and elegance of Mercedes-Benz with cutting-edge electric-drive systems and intelligent, intuitive software. Designed to adapt effortlessly to diverse needs and lifestyles, it continues the GLC legacy in electric form – iconic, versatile, intuitive and smooth.
The GLC 400 4MATIC with 360 kW will come with up to 713 kilometres of range. ADAS of a higher level comes as standard. Every model is equipped with an extensive sensor set using up to ten external cameras, five radar sensors and twelve ultrasonic sensors to offer first-class driving assistance. They are all connected to a high-performance control unit that runs with MB.OS and acts like the GLC’s brain. Fully focused, constantly alert and lightning
fast, MB.DRIVE uses artificial intelligence to process vast amounts of raw data from the sensors to understand the traffic situation. With MBUX Surround Navigation, the driver always knows what the car has detected from the surroundings, increasing trust in the system. MB.DRIVE assists the driver with cooperative steering, braking and accelerating. It
also connects to the outside world through an integrated roof antenna, allowing customers to upgrade the systems with new functions after purchase – conveniently through the Mercedes-Benz App and with no need to stop by the dealer. All active safety systems are standard equipment and can be updated even after purchase, as they can help to avoid or mitigate more crashes than before.
Estimated pricing around ₹65 lakh, ex-showroom.
