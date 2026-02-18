Maruti Suzuki has finally launched the eVitara with an introductory BaaS system at a reasonable price

Marking a transformative milestone in India’s electric mobility journey, Maruti Suzuki India Limited (Maruti Suzuki), recently commenced deliveries for its Electric SUV - eVITARA.

Launching the eVITARA, Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said “Maruti Suzuki’s EV strategy has been developed to ensure that the e VITARA becomes the primary EV choice for customers. The eVITARA offers a commendable driving range of over 543 kilometres, supported by an ‘e for me’ charging ecosystem that mirrors the reliability our customers have trusted for decades. With over 1,500 EV-ready service centres, specially trained NEXA EV relationship managers and dedicated charging managers, the eVITARA offers complete peace-of-mind. We are also introducing attractive flexible ownership plans with BaaS, alongside exclusive benefits for early adopters that make the e VITARA an irresistible proposition.”

Electric SUV - eVITARA: Easy ownership schemes

BaaS (Battery-as-a-Service) is a dual-loan finance product which eliminates the upfront battery cost and makes ownership easy and affordable. With the ‘e Flex’ scheme, customers can upgrade to eVITARA with similar EMI of their existing car, thus making electric mobility more accessible and affordable for all. The eVITARA is also being offered with Assured Buyback plans of 3-years /45,000 kilometres (upto 60% Assured Buyback value) and a 4-years /60,000 kilometres plan that offers a 50% Assured Buyback value.