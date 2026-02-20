TATA.ev accelerates mainstream EV adoption with the New Punch.ev

https://www.indulgexpress.com/culture/books/2026/Feb/20/acclaimed-bengali-writer-mani-sankar-mukherjee-passes-awayWith a larger 40 kWh LFP prismatic cell battery pack delivering a higher and more meaningful real-world C75 range of greater than 355 kilometres and ARAI certified (P1+P2) range 468 kilometres, the new Punch.ev is ideal for everyday city use and short intercity trips, with reduced need for frequent charging stops. Additionally, the new Punch.ev will also be offered with a new 30kWh battery pack option. With these two options combined, the new Punch.ev enables a seamless transition for customers from ICE to electric, delivering superior drive quality, lower running and maintenance costs, and uncompromised every day or long distance travel on a single charge.
With fast charging support, the battery can quickly charge from 20% to 80% in just 26 minutes. Furthermore, it easily tops up the battery with 135 Km of real-world range in just 15 minutes, roughly the time of a quick tea or coffee break on long drives. The new Punch.ev comes with a Lifetime HV Battery Warranty covering unlimited kilometres, providing long-term coverage on the most critical EV components, giving first time owner customers added reassurance during ownership.
TATA.ev’s charging network covers over 2.3 lakh charging points across 1,500 cities through home, community and partners’ public charging. TATA.ev has aggregated over 30,000 public chargers in collaboration with over 30 charge point operators. Customers can check for the real time availability/status of active chargers via IRA.ev app for seamless navigation and end to end payments. TATA.ev monitors the reliability of public chargers and has curated a ‘.ev Verified’ charger network, comprising of 2,500+ fast, secure and highly reliable charging points across 500 cities and towns. Elevating the charging experience to world class levels, TATA.ev has established India’s largest superfast charging network- 450+ charging points across 130+ Mega Charging Hubs on 80 highways- this footprint will expand to 800 charging points by FY26.
Prices for the base model start at ₹9.69 lakh for outright purchase or with ₹6.49 lakh + ₹2.60/km with battery-as-a-service (BaaS)